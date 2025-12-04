  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thalang
  4. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Thalang, Thailand

Si Sunthon
270
Choeng Thale
147
Thep Krasatti
55
Sakhu
23
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Villa Amrits Luxury Villas
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$493,027
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 270 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Roundtrip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those seeking luxurious and peaceful accommodation surrounded by nature, as well as investors interested in high-return real estate in a popular tourist location. About the location: Located near the picturesque Nai Yang Beac…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas
Villa Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas
Villa Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas
Villa Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas
Villa Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas
Villa Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$808,016
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 360–365 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for connoisseurs of luxurious living, harmony with nature, and investors seeking prestigious properties in Phuket with high income potential. About the location: Surrounded by tropical forests, Akra Residences Layan Valley Villas…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Villa Botanica Forestique
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,34M
Number of floors 1
Botanica Forestique developed with a unique blend of urban living, healthy lifestyle, and natural beauty. 65 Villas in modern luxury design with the land size starts from 674 - 1,168 sqm. and built-up size starts from 424- 567 sqm. 4 bedroom and 5-6 bathroom. The clubhouse at Botanica Fo…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Villa Viriya Green
Thalang, Thailand
from
$621,118
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Project name : Viriya Green Developer : Viriya Property and Development Co.,Ltd. Total Land area : 15,017.60 sq.m Number of Units : 21 Unit Title : freehold/lease hold Villa type : 3-5 bedroom pool villa Plot size : 360.00 - 748.85 sqm Construction size : 253.00 - 503.99 sq…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Villa Walai Layan Villas Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$627,239
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 267–600 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The perfect choice for those craving a luxurious life by the sea, valuing convenience, and looking to invest in prestigious real estate. The project is designed for families, investors, and anyone wanting to escape the daily hustle and bu…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Manisa Villas – Pasak
Villa Manisa Villas – Pasak
Villa Manisa Villas – Pasak
Villa Manisa Villas – Pasak
Villa Manisa Villas – Pasak
Villa Manisa Villas – Pasak
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$588,893
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 269–357 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and privacy in a tropical paradise. A great choice both for personal living and relaxation as well as for investment purposes. About the location: The project is located in the heart of …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$682,020
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 333 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning investors valuing a luxurious and tranquil life in the heart of Phuket. About the location: Bougainvillea Villas is located near the picturesque Bang Tao Beach on the west side of Phuket. The excellent lo…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Naturale Cherng Talay
Villa Naturale Cherng Talay
Villa Naturale Cherng Talay
Villa Naturale Cherng Talay
Villa Naturale Cherng Talay
Villa Naturale Cherng Talay
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$756,997
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 357–511 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Naturale Cherng Talay is ideal for those who appreciate luxurious living and profitable investments in the heart of the tropical paradise of Phuket. The project is designed for families seeking comfort and exclusivity. About the location…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Villa Proxima Phuket Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$438,246
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 227–257 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who is it for: These villas are perfect for those who value comfort, style, and advanced technology, as well as for families seeking privacy and closeness to nature. About the location: The project is located near Bang Tao Beach on the island of Phuket, pr…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$919,448
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Gloria Villa Phuket
Villa The Gloria Villa Phuket
Villa The Gloria Villa Phuket
Villa The Gloria Villa Phuket
Villa The Gloria Villa Phuket
Villa The Gloria Villa Phuket
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$547,259
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 254–493 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: If you dream of a luxurious life in one of the most exquisite corners of Phuket, The Gloria Villa Phuket is your choice. The project is ideal for those seeking comfort, privacy, and investment benefits. About the location: The location i…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Villa Apple House BTA Invest
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$29,691
Number of floors 1
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Akra Collection Layan Phase 2
Villa Akra Collection Layan Phase 2
Villa Akra Collection Layan Phase 2
Villa Akra Collection Layan Phase 2
Villa Akra Collection Layan Phase 2
Villa Akra Collection Layan Phase 2
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$752,349
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 360–468 m²
3 real estate properties 3
700 meters to the sea, Fully furnished, Reliable developer About the complex: The residential complex offers 28 modern villas, each with unique architecture and spacious layouts. The villas range in size from 436 to 1,130 sq. meters, providing comfortable space for living and relaxation. Th…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,10M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
WHEN STARTING TO DESIGN A HOUSE, THE MAIN CONCEPT IS THE ALLURE OF HAPPINESS Our mission is to capture the irresistible allure of rural houses and draw inspiration from the wisdom of Asian indigenous home design, perfectly tailored to modern living. We blend nature's beauty to cultivate j…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Villa The Wynn Phuket
Thalang, Thailand
from
$818,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 435 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Round-trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who it’s for: For those seeking a blend of luxury and seclusion in a tropical paradise. An excellent choice for discerning buyers who value comfort and investment benefits. About the location: Located in the prestigious Thalang area, close to famous…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Villa Maison Sky
Thalang, Thailand
from
$647,903
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Maison Sky Villas Phuket Experience luxury redefined with our modern and distinctive Tropical-style Pool Villa, where contemporary design meets the serene beauty of nature. This exclusive property offers sweeping panoramic sea views, allowing you to immerse yourself in the breathtaking surr…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa AYANA
Villa AYANA
Villa AYANA
Villa AYANA
Villa AYANA
Villa AYANA
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$638,090
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with panoramic views of the mountains and lake! Attractive investment property! Income from 8%! There is an installment plan! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! The advantageous location of the residential complex guarantees you high demand f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Nakara Grand Luxury Villas - this is not just housing; This is a choice of lifestyle. Regardless of whether you are looking for a secluded place to relax, a luxurious house for relaxation or a profitable investment proposal, this project offers everything. Due to its first -class location, o…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Rovana Rhea Villa Phuket
Villa Rovana Rhea Villa Phuket
Villa Rovana Rhea Villa Phuket
Villa Rovana Rhea Villa Phuket
Villa Rovana Rhea Villa Phuket
Villa Rovana Rhea Villa Phuket
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,91M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 713–1 181 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those looking for a luxurious and tranquil place to live or invest in Phuket. Suitable for families and those who value privacy and access to high-class amenities. About the location: Located in the heart of Thalang, …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Villa Infinity Life Club
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$107,145
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Infinity Life Club is a unique complex for a comfortable and carefree life in the bosom of nature in Phuket. The project offers not only apartments, but also villas with private pools, combining modern comfort with high -class medical care and health services. Residents can enjoy a variet…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$460,350
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Allthai Village - a new project that includes 60 luxurious villas with 2-4 bedrooms, located in the center of Phuket surrounded by tropical forests, between May of Khao and Bangtao, this area is called Phuket Rublevka. On the territory of the site there are private pools of 4x6 meters, parki…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa QAV Residence
Villa QAV Residence
Villa QAV Residence
Villa QAV Residence
Villa QAV Residence
Villa QAV Residence
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$757,261
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 329–789 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it’s for: Ideal for those seeking the highest level of luxury and comfort in one of Phuket's most prestigious areas. A perfect choice for families and long-term stays, thanks to the ban on short-term rentals. About the location: QAV Residence is s…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Thalang, Thailand
from
$590,855
Finishing options Finished
Introducing Botanica Luxury Villas: Where Luxury Meets Tranquility Near UWCI and Thanyapura Sports Hotel. Nestled just moments away from the renowned UWCI International School and the prestigious Thanyapura Sports Hotel, our latest development, Botanica Wisdom, offers an unparalleled living…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa THE TALES
Villa THE TALES
Villa THE TALES
Villa THE TALES
Villa THE TALES
Villa THE TALES
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,28M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Invest in exclusive villas from Sansiri in the most desirable location of Phuket! The Tales - villas inspired by the waves gently rolling onto the white sand shores and brought to life through timeless regional architecture, embodying the elegance and originality that define the quintessenc…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Trisara
Villa Trisara
Villa Trisara
Villa Trisara
Villa Trisara
Villa Trisara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,60M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 1
Area 630–2 077 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Distance to the sea: 150 m, Income GuaranteeAbout the complex:In a secluded bay of Phuket, there are 37 luxury private villas, each offering stunning sea views. The villas boast spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, as well as private pools that harmoniously blend exotic natural material…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Villa Botanica Foresta 2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,26M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
A Symphony of Serenity Amidst The Forest About Us Tranquilly in the midst of nature where you can feel completely relaxed. A waterfall garden that will bring you to the middle of nature but nonetheless luxurious and comfy with a modern luxury design with a common area where you can enjoy …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Pru Jamрa
Villa Botanica Pru Jamрa
Villa Botanica Pru Jamрa
Villa Botanica Pru Jamрa
Villa Botanica Pru Jamрa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$474,766
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 280 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Ready to Move In, Fully Furnished, Reliable DeveloperAbout the Complex:This luxurious residential complex in Phuket includes 15 spacious villas, ideal for comfortable living and leisure. The architecture combines modern and Thai elements. The villas offer areas ranging from 390 sq.m to 553 s…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Modern loft 2
Villa Botanica Modern loft 2
Villa Botanica Modern loft 2
Villa Botanica Modern loft 2
Villa Botanica Modern loft 2
Villa Botanica Modern loft 2
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$764,549
Number of floors 1
"Embracing a modern luxury lifestyle within nature at Botanica Modern Loft II" Botanica Modern Loft II, following the huge success project, Botanica Modern Loft, is a loft-style villa that meets the needs of the new generation who want the convenience of living but still maintain the luxury…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Villa The T Forest – Pool Villas
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$246,239
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 150–440 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The T Forest project is perfect for elite investors, retirees, and vacation homeowners who appreciate seclusion, comfort, and investment appeal. About the location: The T Forest is located on the quiet east coast of Phuket, surrounded by…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Ozone Luxury Villas
Villa The Ozone Luxury Villas
Villa The Ozone Luxury Villas
Villa The Ozone Luxury Villas
Villa The Ozone Luxury Villas
Villa The Ozone Luxury Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,38M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 525 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those seeking a blend of luxury and comfort in a scenic location. Suitable for both family living and investment opportunities. About the location: Located in the prestigious area of Phuket, Bang Tao, on the west coast of the …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Villa Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,55M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 528–684 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those seeking a combination of luxury and privacy. Punyisa Luxury Villas Bang Jo is suitable both for permanent residence and high-income investments. About the location: Located in the prestigious Bangtao area, Phuke…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$741,114
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Discover the perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality at 8 Season Luxury Villas – Autumn, a premier residential development nestled in the serene and sought-after area of Layan, Phuket. These villas redefine modern luxury, offering spacious living in harmony with nature. Soph…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Villas Overlooking Layan
Villa The Villas Overlooking Layan
Villa The Villas Overlooking Layan
Villa The Villas Overlooking Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,59M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2016
Number of floors 3
Area 455–900 m²
6 real estate properties 6
1600 m to the Sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the Complex:An exclusive gated community of executive villas with breathtaking sea views offers luxurious accommodation with private landscaped pools. The villas feature 3-6 bedrooms and a main living room. Located in the picturesque area of Layan, 1…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Island Collection
Villa Island Collection
Villa Island Collection
Villa Island Collection
Villa Island Collection
Villa Island Collection
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,91M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 907 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: An ideal choice for those who strive for a luxurious life in harmony with nature. Suitable for investors, families, and discerning buyers looking for a unique combination of comfort and exoticism. About the location: Island Collection i…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
There are 10 private villas on the protected territory, each with an individual pool. The total living area is located in the center of the villa and combines the living room, dining room and the kitchen. Four bedrooms are adjacent from different sides, all the bedrooms have their own bat…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Villa Layan Lucky
Thalang, Thailand
from
$863,423
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 462–593 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Utopia Mai Khao (UBM)
Villa Utopia Mai Khao (UBM)
Villa Utopia Mai Khao (UBM)
Villa Utopia Mai Khao (UBM)
Villa Utopia Mai Khao (UBM)
Villa Utopia Mai Khao (UBM)
Thalang, Thailand
from
$353,968
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 148–220 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is ideal for lovers of a luxurious life surrounded by nature, as well as for investors seeking stable rental income. An excellent choice for families with high standards of comfort and prestige. About the location: Utopia M…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,39M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The project is unique in its scale - Botanica Grand Avenue. Located in a premium location. A multi-format community consisting of luxury villas, condos and extensive infrastructure. The grandiose project, which includes 100 villas with 4-5 bedrooms and 5-8 bathrooms, presented in modern and…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Residence Resort and Spa Retreat
Villa The Residence Resort and Spa Retreat
Villa The Residence Resort and Spa Retreat
Villa The Residence Resort and Spa Retreat
Villa The Residence Resort and Spa Retreat
Villa The Residence Resort and Spa Retreat
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$1,33M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 400–499 m²
2 real estate properties 2
1700 m to the sea, Ready to move in, Fully furnishedAbout the complex:A luxurious resort located in the heart of Bang Tao Beach in Phuket. Just 1.7 km from the beach, surrounded by lush green landscapes. The complex includes a collection of villas with one or three bedrooms. The villas are e…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Villa Erawana Grand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,47M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 533–606 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: The Erawana Grand project is ideal for discerning buyers seeking luxurious living and profitable investments. This complex is designed to provide maximum comfort and privacy. About the location: Erawana Grand is located near Layan Beach …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa ZENITHY LUXE
Villa ZENITHY LUXE
Villa ZENITHY LUXE
Villa ZENITHY LUXE
Villa ZENITHY LUXE
Villa ZENITHY LUXE
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,11M
Number of floors 1
Great option for investment! Yield from 8%! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Zenithy Luxe Villas is located in the popular residential area of ​​Pasak in Cherng Talay. This new phase of Zenithy's successful development will consist of 9 luxury single-storey villas. Vill…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Salila Sol – Pool Villa Phuket
Villa Salila Sol – Pool Villa Phuket
Villa Salila Sol – Pool Villa Phuket
Villa Salila Sol – Pool Villa Phuket
Villa Salila Sol – Pool Villa Phuket
Villa Salila Sol – Pool Villa Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,08M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 493–535 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Complimentary Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who truly appreciate luxury, tranquility, and modern Thai style, situated in one of Phuket’s most prestigious areas. This project is designed for discerning buyers seeking a comfortable place to live or a high-return…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Manor
Villa Manor
Villa Manor
Villa Manor
Villa Manor
Villa Manor
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$891,313
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
A new project of luxurious villas in the heart of the island of Phuket The new prestigious Will project started in the very heart of Phuket, the popular Bang Tao area. The location of the complex provides convenient access to the developed infrastructure of the district and takes into ac…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
Villa Lake House
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,69M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 2
Area 350 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Fully Furnished, Income Guarantee About the Complex: On the west side of Phuket, there are 32 luxurious private villas in a modern tropical style. The villas have plots ranging from 400 to 1200 sq. m and include 3-4 bedrooms. The complex is equipped with a SmartHome system, private pools wit…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Villa Qabalah
Villa Villa Qabalah
Villa Villa Qabalah
Villa Villa Qabalah
Villa Villa Qabalah
Villa Villa Qabalah
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$416,334
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 237–617 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Ideal for those seeking luxurious accommodation in Phuket with the option for passive income. This project is designed for families and investors who value comfort and long-term gains. About the location: Villa Qabalah is situated near t…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Villa Rainpalm
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$774,040
Rainpalm villa is a project inspired by creating simple buildings to meet the lifestyle of everyone looking for a place to live for relaxation or to rent under the concept of peace and happiness which is the meaning of the project. Rain-palm trees are regarded as symbols of peace, tranqui…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Villa The Residence By Andaman Asset
Thalang, Thailand
from
$699,311
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Area 350–352 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking luxurious and comfortable accommodation in the heart of Phuket. The project is attractive to families and investors who value unique design, modern technologies, and proximity to the island's best beaches. Ab…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Trichada Essence
Villa Trichada Essence
Villa Trichada Essence
Villa Trichada Essence
Villa Trichada Essence
Villa Trichada Essence
Thalang, Thailand
from
$564,760
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 221–408 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Free Round-trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: Perfect for families seeking luxurious permanent residences and for investors looking to earn stable rental income at the popular Phuket resort. About the location: Trichada Essence is located in the picturesque Thalang district on Phuket i…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Naturalе
Villa Naturalе
Villa Naturalе
Villa Naturalе
Villa Naturalе
Villa Naturalе
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,02M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Experience luxury living at Naturale Cherng Talay, a visionary project in Phuket’;s prime Cherng Talay. Merging modern tropical aesthetics with international-standard elegance, this sanctuary is meticulously crafted for familial joy. From the inviting saltwater pool to refined kitchen amenit…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Villa The Residence Prime by Andaman Asset Solution
Thalang, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Concept Design For your greatest fact of living in a particular place, THE RESIDENCE PRIME is designed for exclusiveness in all aspects of your privileged living. More than a simple “home” but a precious gift called “perfection”. The ultimate within your reach. Discover beyond exclusive l…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Breeze Villas Phuket
Villa The Breeze Villas Phuket
Villa The Breeze Villas Phuket
Villa The Breeze Villas Phuket
Villa The Breeze Villas Phuket
Villa The Breeze Villas Phuket
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$908,549
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 408–496 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is this for: Perfect for those who aspire to live a luxurious life in a tropical paradise. The Breeze Villas project is designed for families and investors looking for exclusive housing with high standards of quality and privacy. About the locat…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,01M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 342–477 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those seeking harmony between minimalism and luxury in a beautiful natural setting. The project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort and privacy. About the location: Located in Manik, Thalang, Phuket, Mount…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Gold Chariot
Villa Gold Chariot
Villa Gold Chariot
Villa Gold Chariot
Villa Gold Chariot
Villa Gold Chariot
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$751,188
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Gold Chariot Pool Villa, a contemporary and luxurious pool villas. We are located in a private and quiet area of Cherngtalay, Talang, Phuket. Located in Phuket, 2.4 km from Bang Tao Beach, Gold Chariot Pool Villa has accommodations with a restaurant, free WiFi, a 24-hour front …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$135,306
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 68–136 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for investors and families seeking luxurious accommodation in a tropical paradise, offering high living standards and tranquility. About the location: Tyssen Yamu is located in the picturesque area of Yamu on the east of Phuket…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Villa AILEEN VILLAS LAYAN
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$488,771
Number of floors 2
Modern villa near Layan Beach in Phuket. Great option for permanent residence, investment or rental! Income from 8%! Instalments available! Aileen Villas Layan Phase V is a complex of private villas with a pool in a modern and luxurious style, just 1 km from Layan Beach. Phuket Airp…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa AURORA
Villa AURORA
Villa AURORA
Villa AURORA
Villa AURORA
Villa AURORA
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,76M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Mouana Mai Khao
Villa Mouana Mai Khao
Villa Mouana Mai Khao
Villa Mouana Mai Khao
Villa Mouana Mai Khao
Villa Mouana Mai Khao
Thalang, Thailand
from
$545,068
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 404–484 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Perfect for: Mouana Mai Khao is ideal for those seeking a combination of luxury and seclusion in one of Phuket's most prestigious locations. The project is designed for discerning clients and investors who pursue a high level of comfort and unique inve…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Villa Marquis Estates – Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$682,020
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 393 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Marquis Estates is the ideal solution for discerning buyers seeking a combination of luxury and privacy in a tropical paradise. Suitable for families, investors, and anyone looking for prestigious accommodation at one of the world's best …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa THE PEACEFUL
Villa THE PEACEFUL
Villa THE PEACEFUL
Villa THE PEACEFUL
Villa THE PEACEFUL
Villa THE PEACEFUL
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$532,897
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 244–324 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new project of premium villas in a secluded location The project of premium villas located in the center of Phuket, in the Sunton area was built in February 2023. Nearby are Porto de Phuket, the Robinson Thalang and Boat Avenue shopping center, as well as the Kajonkiet International S…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$955,924
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 451–571 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: The Teak Forestias project is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and privacy in harmony with nature. It is an ideal place for families, those who prefer seclusion, and connoisseurs of contemporary design and comfor…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Villa Anchan Indigo
Thalang, Thailand
from
$759,453
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 354 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those looking for a luxurious, modern, and peaceful lifestyle in a picturesque area, and for those who appreciate high-quality investments. About the location: Anchan Indigo is located in Thalang, the northern part of Phuket.…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Villa Maya
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,40M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
ENJOY AN EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE The VILLA MAYA is a family compound designed as an immersive yet modern retreat with tropical tone over the golden valued location where is worth for investment and living. Villa Maya is an immersive, modern retreat with a tropical ambiance, nestled in a h…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Laguna Waters
Villa Laguna Waters
Villa Laguna Waters
Villa Laguna Waters
Villa Laguna Waters
Villa Laguna Waters
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,39M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2006
Number of floors 2
Area 650 m²
2 real estate properties 2
1000 m to the sea, Guaranteed IncomeAbout the Complex:Luxurious villas in Phuket offer unique opportunities for relaxation and investment. Spacious modern villas are surrounded by picturesque landscapes and a lake, located just 1 km from Bang Tao Beach. Nearby are restaurants, fitness cent…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,51M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The stunning 360° panoramic mountain view from each villa is absolutely breath-taking and incomparable. This award-winning villa echoes top quality luxury living, which is the signature of BOTANICA Luxury. Surrounded by lush hills and beautifully landscaped, this paradise is within easy acce…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
Villa Banyan Tree Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,32M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2008
Number of floors 1
Area 345–380 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Distance to the sea: 500 m, Income guarantee, Fully furnished, Reliable developer About the complex: A complex of secluded villas on the shores of the Andaman Sea, each with a private pool, living room, dining area, and open-plan kitchen. Spacious bedrooms are equipped with individual bathro…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Celestia Villas
Villa Celestia Villas
Villa Celestia Villas
Villa Celestia Villas
Villa Celestia Villas
Villa Celestia Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$972,358
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 467–563 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Celestia Villas are perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury, privacy, and comfort in picturesque Phuket. A project for discerning individuals who value high quality of life and smart investments. Location: The project is located i…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Villa Aileen Villas Nai Thon
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$363,588
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 180–205 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: These luxurious villas are ideal for those seeking a tranquil and private life close to nature in Phuket. Aileen Villas Naithon will meet the requirements of discerning buyers who value comfort and elegance in every aspect of life. About…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Thala Phuket
Villa Thala Phuket
Villa Thala Phuket
Villa Thala Phuket
Villa Thala Phuket
Villa Thala Phuket
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$333,135
Finishing options Finished
THALA VILLAS This rare and off-market project includes 4 luxury modern-style villas on subdivided plots directly owned by the developer. Each 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa spans 254 sqm and features a large terrace with a 8-meter pool. Priced at an exceptional 44,000 THB/sqm, these villas p…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Villa Botanica Sky Valley
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,10M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 547–1 142 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: Perfect for those who appreciate a luxurious and serene lifestyle in Phuket. Suitable for both personal living and investment purposes. About the location: Located in the Bang Tao Beach area, Botanica Sky Valley offers an excellent loca…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Zenithy Luxe
Villa Zenithy Luxe
Villa Zenithy Luxe
Villa Zenithy Luxe
Villa Zenithy Luxe
Villa Zenithy Luxe
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,07M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Zenithy Luxe consists of only 9 luxurious villas with a private pool with 3-4 bedrooms in the prestigious Bangtao area on the northwestern coast of Phuket. Our villas offer a unique combination of modern design with the stunning natural beauty of Thailand. High ceilings and an abundance of w…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa LAYAN LUCKY VILLAS II
Villa LAYAN LUCKY VILLAS II
Villa LAYAN LUCKY VILLAS II
Villa LAYAN LUCKY VILLAS II
Villa LAYAN LUCKY VILLAS II
Villa LAYAN LUCKY VILLAS II
Villa LAYAN LUCKY VILLAS II
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$853,199
Number of floors 1
Modern villa in the LAYAN LUCKY VILLAS II residential complex in the Thalang area. Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! A unique project that offers rental yields of 6% annual yield! Instalments available! The villa's interiors include spa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Villa Botanica Four Seasons
Thalang, Thailand
from
$587,866
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 305–380 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: A perfect choice for those seeking a blend of luxury and tranquility in one of the most picturesque spots in Phuket. Ideal for families, golf enthusiasts, active vacationers, and anyone who values a high level of comfort. About the location…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Thalang, Thailand
from
$757,492
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 516–1 056 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it’s for: Narana Villa Phuket is perfect for discerning investors and those seeking luxurious living next to Mai Khao Beach. This project is designed for comfortable living, offering high investment attractiveness. About the location: Located in…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Rainpalm Villas
Villa Rainpalm Villas
Villa Rainpalm Villas
Villa Rainpalm Villas
Villa Rainpalm Villas
Villa Rainpalm Villas
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$766,930
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 307–350 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The perfect option for those who want to enjoy a luxurious life on a tropical island. The project is suitable for families, nature lovers, and investors looking for a property with high income potential. About the location: Located nea…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Villa Aileen Phase 6 Naithon Hills
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$384,502
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
This is the sixth phase of Aileen Nai Thon, located between Nai Thon and Nai Yang. The villas in this phase will be built on a gentle hillside surrounded by tropical vegetation and are just a few minutes’ drive from the sandy shores of Nai Thon and Nai Yang, as well as Phuket International…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,26M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The Ozone Grand Residences Bangtao project is developed by a successful developer in Phuket and is located in a popular area next to the popular Laguna Phuket complex and close to the sandy Bangtao Beach.The project will consist of 29 pool villas, each decorated with a beautiful mix of moder…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Modern Loft II
Villa Botanica Modern Loft II
Villa Botanica Modern Loft II
Villa Botanica Modern Loft II
Villa Botanica Modern Loft II
Villa Botanica Modern Loft II
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$701,138
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 288–360 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who dream of a luxurious lifestyle in a modern setting on one of the most beautiful islands in the world. Suitable for both permanent residence and profitable investment. About the location: The Botanica Modern Loft II pro…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa The Breeze
Villa The Breeze
Villa The Breeze
Villa The Breeze
Villa The Breeze
Villa The Breeze
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$1,19M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
If you are looking for luxury, privacy, privilege and relaxation, all of this and more can be found at The Breeze Villas Phuket. Most importantly, you can invest with confidence with the knowledge that our land is wholly owned by the developer. Join us at the beginning of our journey, enj…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Villa Azalea Villas
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$575,899
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 456 m²
2 real estate properties 2
6% Income Guarantee About the Complex: This collection of 5 exquisitely designed villas offers a sanctuary amid nature in a prestigious area of Phuket. Each residence boasts 4 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a 58 m² master bedroom with a walk-in closet and living area. The villas are equip…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Villa Botanica Wisdom
Thalang, Thailand
from
$559,044
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 320–340 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Full Furnishing, Reliable DeveloperAbout the complex:The project includes 47 unique units, offering spacious villas with areas ranging from 450 to 650 sqm. The architecture combines modern and traditional elements, creating a harmonious living space. The complex features a private relaxation…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Villa PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$451,941
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 206–266 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Tickets to Phuket and back for free!* Who it suits: PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach is perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury, tranquility, and convenient location near Phuket's most beautiful beaches. It is ideal for discerning buyers who value comfort and wish to invest in promising…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Villa Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1
Thalang, Thailand
from
$984,684
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 560–600 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it’s for: Perfect for those who seek modern luxury and comfort in a tropical setting. Suitable for families, friends, and investment buyers looking for high-tech and convenient housing. About the location: Layan Lucky Villas – Phase 1 are situated…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Ansaya Phuket
Villa Ansaya Phuket
Villa Ansaya Phuket
Villa Ansaya Phuket
Villa Ansaya Phuket
Villa Ansaya Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$725,845
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 300–340 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it suitable for: Ideal for those who want to live in luxury, surrounded by tropical nature. A perfect choice for families, investors, and anyone looking for a peaceful place to relax or reside permanently. About the location: Ansaya Phuket is s…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Villa Alisa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$591,295
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
A private pool villa that combines with Thai traditional and modern style. It’;s made for someone who is looking for a simplified residence but exquisite details, and wondering by Thai handicrafts harmoniously decorated in this modern house. Lovely tanned woman represented Alisa’;s style.…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Gloria
Villa The Gloria
Villa The Gloria
Villa The Gloria
Villa The Gloria
Villa The Gloria
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$594,820
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
As you step inside the villa, you'll be immediately struck by the spacious and airy interiors, designed to make the most of the stunning views and natural light. The open-plan living and dining area is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a day exploring the local attractions. You'll …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Qabalah Phase 1-2
Villa Qabalah Phase 1-2
Villa Qabalah Phase 1-2
Villa Qabalah Phase 1-2
Villa Qabalah Phase 1-2
Villa Qabalah Phase 1-2
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,08M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Qabalah Villas are located in the beautiful and green heart of Phuket A project under the auspices of uniting with nature, the territory of the complex has preserved most of the green area. Each villa has a garden-farm on its roof. Villas are presented with 2-4 bedrooms on two floors. Th…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$825,707
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
THE OZONE RESIDENCES PHASE IV Savor the sublime sensation of radiant warmth and unparalleled comfort as you explore our distinctive single-story villas, featuring a carefully curated range of contemporary luxury residences. Revel in the sheer expansiveness and flawless functionality of th…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Phuvista 3 Naiyang Pool
Villa Phuvista 3 Naiyang Pool
Villa Phuvista 3 Naiyang Pool
Villa Phuvista 3 Naiyang Pool
Villa Phuvista 3 Naiyang Pool
Villa Phuvista 3 Naiyang Pool
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$540,910
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
PHUVISTA 3 – Naiyang Beach .The modern Balinese luxury pool villa for you. Discover the beauty of a modern Balinese luxury pool villa, combining sleek contemporary aesthetics and top-of-the-range amenities for optimal living comfort. These new pool villas for sale in Phuket, next to Nai Y…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Botanica Louvre
Villa Botanica Louvre
Villa Botanica Louvre
Villa Botanica Louvre
Villa Botanica Louvre
Show all Villa Botanica Louvre