  2. Thailand
  Villa MOUNT MONO

Villa MOUNT MONO

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$971,622
;
12
ID: 27386
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Unique villas in Phuket Island! Installments available!
Rental yield: approximately 6-7% per annum!
Included: fully equipped kitchen, built-in wardrobes, finishing, plumbing, air conditioning.

MOUNT MONO is a collection of exclusive designer villas in Japanese-Asian style, with panoramic hill views and premium privacy.

Amenities: private pool, panoramic terraces, garden, lounge areas, parking, closed protected area.

Location:

- a unique natural location - next to the national park and waterfall;
- 20 minutes to Ao Po Grand Marina
- 30 minutes to Bangtao Beach;

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

