Villa MOUNT MONO

Unique villas in Phuket Island! Installments available!
Rental yield: approximately 6-7% per annum!
Included: fully equipped kitchen, built-in wardrobes, finishing, plumbing, air conditioning.
MOUNT MONO is a collection of exclusive designer villas in Japanese-Asian style, with panoramic hill views and premium privacy.
Amenities: private pool, panoramic terraces, garden, lounge areas, parking, closed protected area.
Location:
- a unique natural location - next to the national park and waterfall;
- 20 minutes to Ao Po Grand Marina
- 30 minutes to Bangtao Beach;
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.