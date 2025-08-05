Villa MOUNT MONO

Unique villas in Phuket Island! Installments available!

Rental yield: approximately 6-7% per annum!

Included: fully equipped kitchen, built-in wardrobes, finishing, plumbing, air conditioning.

MOUNT MONO is a collection of exclusive designer villas in Japanese-Asian style, with panoramic hill views and premium privacy.

Amenities: private pool, panoramic terraces, garden, lounge areas, parking, closed protected area.

Location:

- a unique natural location - next to the national park and waterfall;

- 20 minutes to Ao Po Grand Marina

- 30 minutes to Bangtao Beach;

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.