New Houses and Villas for sale in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$100,884
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a stylish home with high potential for profitability! House completed! Ready for occupancy! Fully furnished! Garden view! Coco Vile is a new real estate project offering beautifully designed single-family homes in a calm Scandinavian style. Enjoy a calm and…
Villa HORIZON
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$259,587
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with high yield potential in North Pattaya! It is ideal for a comfortable life and successful investments.Yields up to 8% a year!Experience the functionality of the space and tranquility in the exclusive HORIZON shelter, far from the hustle and b…
Villa TROPICAL VILLAGE 3
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,418
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Unique investment opportunity! Stunning villa in B HOME ESTATE residential complex in the quiet area of ​​Huai Yai! Installment plan available! The exclusive residential complex Tropical Village 3 is designed in a modern tropical style, offering the perfect combination of luxury and comfort…
Villa LAVENDER VILLA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$615,127
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Elite boutique village Lavender Villa in Pattaya!15 exclusive villas with private pools in the style of contemporary luxury!Rental yield: 7-9% per annum!Individual payment schedules for the Client are possible!Built-in furniture and equipment are included in the price!Facilities: 5-meter cei…
