Quite often, property owners offer their objects on a condition of payment by installments. Interest-free installments, all payment terms are set forth in the contract. An entry in the cadastre prohibits any possibility of resale, donation, or any other re-registration of this object as long as the installment agreement is valid. This contributes to the protection of the buyer.

Mortgages are not common in Montenegro. There are only a few mortgage options for luxury complexes under construction, where the cost of apartments starts from 200,000 euros.