Best Adriatic Property

Montenegro, Bar
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
3 months
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
About the agency

Company.

Our company specializes in the sale of residential real estate, offering customers a full range of services - from the selection of objects to legal support of transactions. We work with both local buyers and foreign investors, helping everyone find the best solution for life, leisure or business.

Our priorities are transparency, professionalism and individual approach. We carefully check each object, provide full information, accompany at all stages of the purchase and help with the legalization of documents and obtaining a residence permit.

Among our offers are apartments, houses, plots, villas in the most attractive regions. Thanks to deep knowledge of the market and a wide base of relevant objects, we select the best options for the budget and goals of the client.

Why they choose us:

  • Professional team with many years of experience

  • Current and verified facilities

  • Support at all stages of the transaction

  • Assistance with a residence permit

Discover new opportunities with a reliable partner in the real estate market!

Services

🏡 Best Adriatic Property Montenegro offers:

🌟 A wide range of properties throughout Montenegro to find the perfect home or investment property.

🤝 Full support of the transaction from beginning to end, ensuring your peace of mind and security.

🔑 Offers of real estate directly from owners, providing transparency and better conditions for customers.

🏢 Real estate management services, ensuring professional maintenance of your property.

🏠 Help in choosing the ideal option for long-term rental, so that your home becomes a cozy shelter or a profitable investment object.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 19:03
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Belgrade)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Montenegro
Andrey Enyutin
Andrey Enyutin
