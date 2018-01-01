  1. Realting.com
Galeo D.O.O.

Montenegro, 22 Novembra b.b., d. 17, Budva, Montenegro
Galeo D.O.O.
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2007
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Website
kolibelina.ru
Company description
When we are contacted by the clients who want to buy a house in Montenegro or solve other issues related to the purchase of real estate, we aim to help them to choose the best house or apartment, to perfectly draw up and execute documents saving their money, and also we try to be aware of their life situation understanding their problems if any. It is important to mention that the objects presented on our website are only a small part of what we can offer. We can make up a preliminary selection of some options by correspondence – phone, e-mail or Skype. We will provide management of the purchased apartment or house, including payment of bills, repairs, assistance in buying furniture, renting, cleaning services, etc. We will select and book a suitable hotel or private apartment for you. We will help you set up a company, open a bank account, and buy any type of insurance policy. We will provide translation and simultaneous interpreting services — not only when buying real estate, but also in any practical situation. We will provide comprehensive legal assistance on issues related to the purchase of real estate in Montenegro.
Our agents in Montenegro
Brungilda Torres-Alberti
49 properties
Nada Božović
Agencies nearby
Planet Montenegro
12 properties

Our office is situated in Dobrota near Kotor, however we have a network of reputable partners situated in all the regions of Montenegro as well as International partners to whom we have long-term business relations.

Our network of reputable lawyers helps us providing our clients a full service.

Our main services are:

-sales

-consultancy

-financing advises

-maintenance

-renting

As per request we can reccomend experts in insurance, internal design, architecture, building.

IM property Group
16 properties

IM Property Group is a property specialist and a property investment adviser. We source, promote and manage investments and property purchases in Montenegro.  Our extensive experience of more than 12 years and a wide scope of services ensure we are best placed to advise our clients on transactions of any complexity and size.

Status Complex
5 properties
«STATUS» residential complex is a quiet paradise with the necessary infrastructure for sale and pleasant living, which is located on the coastal line of the Adriatic Sea.
MD Realty
1 213 properties

MD Realty has professional staff specializing in the field of overseas real estate. The main team of experts in the real estate market of Montenegro counts over 8 years of expertise. Thanks to partnership with large construction organizations in Montenegro, our company can always offer a wide selection of apartments, houses, villas in various regions of Montenegro. The range - from inexpensive and massive to elite and exclusive, at a minimum price from developers. Today we sell properties from the main developers of Montenegro. Our partners include more than 40 construction companies. Our team actively cooperates with all major construction organizations in all cities and regions of Montenegro. Real estate transactions are a responsible and important step. We build long-term relationships and value our reputation, so we do our best to make you feel comfortable at all stages of the transaction and get full satisfaction with the result. Each client who contacts us can be sure that he will always receive an individual approach and the most qualified consultation on all relevant real estate offers in Montenegro. All the most advantageous offers for new buildings and facilities under construction - only here! Our new building project: https://montedevelopers.com

Dream Estates Montenegro - Savills
544 properties

Whether you are looking for a property or you have a house for sale in Montenegro, the Dream Estates team and our consultancy arm for Real Estate Intelligence will provide all the information, support, and guidance you need to make an effective decision about real estate.

Real estates in Montenegro are our passion, and properties for sale are our daily business for more than 15 years. We have concluded over 500 sales of 2nd homes and attracted billions of euro of investment to the country, supporting blue-chip international developers of mixed-use resorts

Our name is a synonym for trust and real estate expertise.

