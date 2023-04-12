Villas for sale in Greece

UAE
1 473 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
160 m²
€ 740,000
Property Code: HPS3883 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €740.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
Villa Villa
Sklavopoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 910,000
For sale villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. For sale 2 villas with a total area of 160 sq.m on…
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 3 room villa
Paiania, Greece
3 bath
426 m²
€ 900,000
Peania east of Athens villa of 426 sq.m. of luxurious construction with unique materials, on…
Villa 3 room villa
Athens, Greece
2 bath
160 m²
€ 495,000
Property Code: HPS3806 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Corfu town for €495.000 . This 160 sq. m. f…
Villa 3 room villa
Metamorfosi, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS3790 - Villa FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €300.000 . This 120 sq. m…
Villa 2 room villa
Chorafakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
138 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
Villa 2 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
In this picturesque place is located our complex, consisting of 3 stone villas, which fit pe…
Villa 2 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
151 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
Cozy house in a quiet place, surrounded by olive groves. Here, everything has been though…
Villa 3 room villa
Plaka, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
203 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
Villa 4 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 25
€ 900,000
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
Villa 3 room villa
Aspro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
175 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 770,000
Under construction: stone villa project with swimming pool The new project of Stone Villa…
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
184 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 245 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,640,000
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
