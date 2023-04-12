Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Villas

Villas for sale in Greece

in Kavala
237
in District of Agios Nikolaos
172
in Aegean
232
in Katerini
127
in demos chalkideon
114
in Chalkida
112
in Nikiti
180
in Polygyros
136
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 473 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 740,000
Property Code: HPS3883 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €740.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
Villa Villain Sklavopoula, Greece
Villa Villa
Sklavopoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 910,000
For sale villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. For sale 2 villas with a total area of 160 sq.m on…
Villa 3 room villain Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
Villa 4 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa Villain Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 6 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa Villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Villa 4 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 3 room villain Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 120 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 3 room villain Paiania, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Paiania, Greece
3 bath 426 m²
€ 900,000
Peania east of Athens villa of 426 sq.m. of luxurious construction with unique materials, on…
Villa 3 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Athens, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 495,000
Property Code: HPS3806 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Corfu town for €495.000 . This 160 sq. m. f…
Villa 3 room villain Metamorfosi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Metamorfosi, Greece
2 bath 120 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS3790 - Villa FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €300.000 . This 120 sq. m…
Villa 2 room villain Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Chorafakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
Villa 2 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
In this picturesque place is located our complex, consisting of 3 stone villas, which fit pe…
Villa 2 room villain Kefalas, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
Cozy house in a quiet place, surrounded by olive groves. Here, everything has been though…
Villa 3 room villain Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Plaka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
Villa 4 room villain Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 280 m² Number of floors 25
€ 900,000
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
Villa 3 room villain Aspro, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Aspro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m² Number of floors 2
€ 770,000
Under construction: stone villa project with swimming pool The new project of Stone Villa…
Villa 3 room villain Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 184 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 5 room villain Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Villa 5 room villain Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 245 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa Villain Athens, Greece
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,640,000
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…

Properties features in Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir