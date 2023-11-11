Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece

Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Mykonos Kanalia area, inepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional country…
€630,000
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 655 m²
Mykonos island (Kounoupas) ERASMOS REAL ESTATE recommend the sale of a complex of 7 traditio…
€3,47M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with Investment, with Investment properties in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with Investment, with Investment properties
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in Mykonos of Cyclades for 3.450.000€ (Listing No W4107). Another property br…
€3,45M
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Klouvas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Property Code: 1387 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 290 sq.m, 2 levels Mykon…
€1,40M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
€3,30M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a luxury complex composed of three villas in Mykonos island. The villas are design…
€4,60M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa Villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in mykonos. consists of one bedroom, living room, o…
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€3,50M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€3,50M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 700 sq.meters in mykonos. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the mou…
€5,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
Number of floors 1
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
€8,70M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,40M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ano Mera, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ornos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ornos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 536 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor con…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste for livi…
€2,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This villa consists of 2 adjacent maisonettes (apartments) and a large studio. The first mai…
€2,20M

Properties features in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece

