Villas for sale in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece

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Mykonos
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7 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
Property Code: HPS5740 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Panormos for € 2.000.000 . This 338.00 s…
$2,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS5743 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Kanalia for € 3.500.000 . This 260.00 sq…
$4,03M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Property Code: HPS5741 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Houlakia for € 930.000 . This 108.00 sq.…
$1,07M
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Villa 12 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 121 m²
Property Code: HPS5737 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Kanalia for € 10.500.000 . This 1121.00 …
$12,08M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
MYKONOS, KANALIA Mykonos, Greece The villa in Mykonos, Kanalia offers a unique opportuni…
$2,15M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Psarou, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Psarou, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 655 m²
Mykonos island (Kounoupas) ERASMOS REAL ESTATE recommend the sale of a complex of 7 traditio…
$3,44M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 500 m²
Area: 1500 m2 Land area: 8000 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 7 Contemporary villa…
Price on request
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Properties features in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece

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