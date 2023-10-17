Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Attica, Greece

Palaio Faliro
40
Alas
39
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
38
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
19
Kalyvia Thorikou
18
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
18
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
15
Municipality of Saronikos
14
3 room apartment with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/4
€550,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€770,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€550,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€500,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€450,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with bright, with facade, with Frames Type: Wooden in Athens, Greece
Apartment 1 bathroom with bright, with facade, with Frames Type: Wooden
Athens, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A, Apartment 50 sq.m., 1 level, sub-basement, at residential area, year of construction 1968…
€80,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€270,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with Lift in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with Lift
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6,5%, in a quiet and clean area in ce…
€285,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Attica, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments with private swimming poo…
€693,940
3 room apartment with terrace, with Pool, with panoramic windows in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with terrace, with Pool, with panoramic windows
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece We offer an apartment with private s…
€400,200
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with private swimming pools, Chalandri, Greece We offer duplex apartments with p…
€787,694
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool in Attica, Greece
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece We offer luminous a…
€1,06M
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in a quiet area, Drosia, Greece We offer duplex apartments with private swimm…
€557,760
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with panoramic windows in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with panoramic windows
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence in a green area, Nea Ionia, Greece The residence features a green area. Apart…
€240,548
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious residences for families with children's playground and swimming pools, in an ecolog…
€793,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances in Alas, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Alas, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments and duplexes in a residential complex with parking, Paleo Faliro, Attica, Gre…
€618,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with appliances, with Lift in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with appliances, with Lift
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece The new resi…
€1,03M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Gre…
€689,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece …
€532,466
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 8
New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income, central area of Athens — …
€303,800
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 5
New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments with p…
€180,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Attica, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Attica, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments in a…
€285,000

