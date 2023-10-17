UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Attica
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Attica, Greece
Palaio Faliro
40
Alas
39
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
38
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
19
Kalyvia Thorikou
18
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
18
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
15
Municipality of Saronikos
14
Anavissos Municipal Unit
11
Lavrion
11
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
11
Rafina
11
Vari Municipal Unit
10
Neo Psychiko
9
Agia Marina
7
Paiania
4
Anavyssos
3
Limenas Markopoulou
3
Saronida Municipal Unit
3
Saronis
3
Apartment
Clear all
1 281 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
118 m²
4/4
€550,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
1
95 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€126,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
1
95 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€126,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
1
95 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€126,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
4
2
121 m²
5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€770,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
1
95 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€126,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4
2
118 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€550,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2
1
102 m²
€500,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2
1
70 m²
€350,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Athens, Greece
1
1
60 m²
€450,000
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom with bright, with facade, with Frames Type: Wooden
Athens, Greece
1
50 m²
A, Apartment 50 sq.m., 1 level, sub-basement, at residential area, year of construction 1968…
€80,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
3
1
113 m²
€463,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
3
1
113 m²
€420,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
3
1
109 m²
€382,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furnishings
Attica, Greece
3
1
80 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€270,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with Lift
Athens, Greece
2
59 m²
6
New buy-to-let apartments and studios with yield up to 6,5%, in a quiet and clean area in ce…
€285,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Attica, Greece
4
110 m²
5
Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments with private swimming poo…
€693,940
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with Pool, with panoramic windows
Athens, Greece
4
92 m²
5
New residence in a suburb of Athens, Heraklion, Greece We offer an apartment with private s…
€400,200
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4
154 m²
2
Apartments with private swimming pools, Chalandri, Greece We offer duplex apartments with p…
€787,694
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool
Attica, Greece
4
136 m²
5
Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece We offer luminous a…
€1,06M
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Athens, Greece
4
134 m²
4
New residence in a quiet area, Drosia, Greece We offer duplex apartments with private swimm…
€557,760
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with panoramic windows
Athens, Greece
2
61 m²
6
New residence in a green area, Nea Ionia, Greece The residence features a green area. Apart…
€240,548
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Athens, Greece
3
105 m²
3
Spacious residences for families with children's playground and swimming pools, in an ecolog…
€793,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Alas, Greece
4
110 m²
7
New apartments and duplexes in a residential complex with parking, Paleo Faliro, Attica, Gre…
€618,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with appliances, with Lift
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4
127 m²
6
New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece The new resi…
€1,03M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Athens, Greece
4
141 m²
6
New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Gre…
€689,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift
Athens, Greece
6
161 m²
6
New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece …
€532,466
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift
Athens, Greece
4
100 m²
8
New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income, central area of Athens — …
€303,800
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2
35 m²
5
New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments with p…
€180,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Attica, Greece
2
60 m²
5
New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments in a…
€285,000
Recommend
