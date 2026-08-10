Apartments for sale in Aegina, Greece

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Apartments in Aegina, Greece

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments on the island of Aegina 1 + 1 in a new complex located in the resort of Agia Mari…
$297,645
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1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece We offer luxury apartments with…
$202,543
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