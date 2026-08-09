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  3. Gardabani Municipality
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Residential properties for sale in Gardabani Municipality, Georgia

;
apartments
5
houses
8
13 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 6 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 596 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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3 bedroom townthouse in , Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Karatakla, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Karatakla, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/5
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 6 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Karatakla, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Karatakla, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/5
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in , Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Karatakla, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Karatakla, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Gardabani Municipality, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gardabani Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
Tabahmel residential complex   Villyiada -Controlled Memo -SelcepsTbilisi. Apartmentfl…
$91,950
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2 bedroom apartment in Krtsanisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Krtsanisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious 2-room apartment for sale with designer repair area of 98.5 sq. m. The apartment is…
$150,705
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Properties features in Gardabani Municipality, Georgia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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