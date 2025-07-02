Residential complex Sky Castle

A unique investment project on the Black Sea coast — Wyndham Grand Batumi Gonio Sky Castle. This is the first and only luxury 5* All Inclusive resort in Georgia, featuring architecture inspired by the aesthetics of an Order castle, combining an old-world atmosphere with premium modern service.

Financial Terms and Yield

Guaranteed return: 10% per annum, fixed in the contract, paid to all investors annually even during the construction stage.

Actual return: Up to 17% per annum when choosing the hotel management program.

Buyback option: The developer is ready to buy back the property for 110% of the initial price, ensuring absolute protection of the invested capital.

Capitalization: The return on resale starts from 30% per year.

World-class management: The property is managed by Aimbridge Hospitality (the largest operator with a portfolio of 1,500+ hotels) under the global Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brand.

Innovative Infrastructure and Wellness

The large-scale infrastructure of the complex covers 27,115 m² and includes over 100 exclusive facilities accessible 365 days a year:

Recovery: 7 pools and 3 SPA centers, including unique bathhouses under stone vaults for deep relaxation.

Health: An advanced in-house reproductive medicine clinic and 2 fitness centers.

Gastronomy: 12 restaurants and bars, including The Grand Hall, as well as special menus (kosher and halal cuisine).

Experiences: A secret library (Scriptorium Bar), an Observatory Tower, a private landscaped beach, and a helipad.

Investors become residents of a gated community. Owning a hotel room unlocks access to the RCI and ITC exchange programs. This allows owners to travel and stay for free in the most luxurious Wyndham Hotels & Resorts around the world (over 110 countries and 9,300 hotels).

Location and Jurisdiction Advantages

Location: Gonio is a picturesque area with relict subtropical plants, 15 minutes to the center of Batumi, 7 minutes to the airport, 5 minutes to the Georgian-Turkish border.

Tax benefits and residence permit: 0% property tax in Georgia and the right to obtain a residence permit.

Convenient payment: Interest-free installment plan for up to 60 months (with a 30% down payment), the option to pay in various currencies and cryptocurrencies, remote processing with transaction registration at the Ministry of Justice.

Become a co-owner of a successful global hotel business. Request a detailed financial model and a complete project presentation right now!