  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. BLOX

BLOX

Georgia, „AVLABARI HOTEL RESIDENCE“ LLC (I/N #405121960
Share using:
QR
BLOX
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский
Веб-сайт
Website
www.blox.ge/en
About the developer

BLOX, has been operating on Real Estate Development Market in Georgia since 2016 and has been creating new comfortable living standards every day. It's our priority to provide our customers safe, with European standards, high quality living spaces built in a green and peaceful areas. Our team is constantly working to improve the service quality, to create comfortable payment conditions that are in compliance with the customers needs. We strengthen the company's image daily, as a reliable and stable partner in the development industry.

New buildings
See all 3 new buildings
Blox Krtsanisi
Blox Krtsanisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 323,295
208 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2022
Developer: BLOX

Blox Krtsanisi project is located on the territory of the former Swiss Embassy. Krtsanisi is a diplomatic district, with number of embassies and other diplomatic institutions in the surrounding area, which allows us to create a safe, quiet and secure settlement.
50 million GEL has been invested in the project and it is fully aimed at creating an eco-friendly and cozy development.
Inside, there will be various entertainment or green spaces, a children's playground and a variety of sophisticated recreation areas with specific plants. The complex will be served by 24/7 security service and concierge. This BLOX project is fully designed to create peace, security and a cozy environment for the residents.

Blox Avlabari
Blox Avlabari
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 79,564
59–83 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2022
Developer: BLOX

BLOX has signed memorandum with the brand Hilton for building Hampton by Hilton in Georgia, Tbilisi. This trademark is one of Hilton Worldwide’s ten market-leading brands.  This is the first Hampton by Hilton that will start operating in the Caucasus region and it will be one of the first Hampton built with lately updated brand standards and renewed interior design.

With above-mentioned hotel - counting 170 rooms, the complex includes 22 floor residential building which is managed and built in accordance with brand standards and requirements as well. The multifunctional complex is located in historical center of Tbilisi which makes apartments very appealing for investment.

Project that is carried out with international experience, high quality of building materials and technologies, also is outstanding for its contemporary and unremarkable architecture.

Blox Nutsubidze
Blox Nutsubidze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 52,765
78–91 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: BLOX

13 Floor residential complex of Bloks Nutsubidze is located near Lisi Lake, at Datuashvili st. N 7. On the first floor of the residential complex will be located various shopping facilities, including an international brand hypermarket.
At the expense of optimal planning, it is possible to buy an apartment with the desired area with a city view.
Project is carried out with international experience, high quality of building materials and technologies, also is outstanding for its contemporary and unremarkable architecture.

    Energy efficient materials
    Ecologically clean environment
    4-level Parking
    Commercial spaces
    12 residential floors
    Panoramic views of Tbilisi
    Composite panels with wood texture
Customer oriented payment terms
0% internal instalment schedule

Our agents in Georgia
Tamuna Kacharava
Tamuna Kacharava
11 properties
Other developers
Hilton Serviced Apartments

Tourinvest Management Group has been operating in Georgia since 2008, it is one of the largest investors in Georgia and its total investment is about $ 200 million. The company profile includes the following operating activities: Construction, Real Estate Sales, Real Estate Management, Hotel Services Management, Restaurant Management, Tourist Attraction Operation, Gambling Business Management and the Partnership with International Brands. More than 600 people are employed within the project frameworks of Tourinvest Management Group.

During its existence, the company has implemented a number of major projects for the city that have added great value to Batumi as a tourist destination. Important tourism business projects were also implemented within the scope of the company activities.

These projects are as follows:

Batumi Entertainment-Cultural Center and Cable Car Argo, Boutique-style Boulevard Hotel Batumi HILTON Hotel Batumi Bellevue Residence Batumi Terrassa Askaneli Casino International Batumi

The advantage of Tourinvest is the use of highly qualified and modern approaches in the production process. The emphasis always falls on high class, quality and innovation. The company works within the framework of any initiated project with highly qualified and professional/skilled specialists who know their job well, backed up by their many years of experience.

Gumbati Grupp

Gumbati Group began its positioning in the market in 1998 and still holds a leading position in its field due to its high construction standards. We are the first company to start large-scale construction in Batumi. We have built 500,000 sq.m. of commercial and residential premises, as well as 2 Olympic-standard stadiums. We create buildings of a high standard that are ideal for a y specific environment. Our team's main priority is to constantly improve and maintain the level of customer satisfaction.

Like House

For 15 years of activity of the company Like House, more than 248,500 square meters of living space have been built in Batumi. The company has 12 completed projects and 1 under construction.

Like House company carries out a full range of construction and installation works for the construction of buildings and structures, setting trends in architecture, design and construction technologies.

Today the holding has 7 companies in related areas of activity and 250 active employees, which makes it one of the largest developers in Adjara.

Our purpose:

To create the perfect living space that meets the values of our customers. The main ones are safety, convenience, environmental friendliness and durability.

Green Time
Dreamland Oasis Chakvi

DREAMLAND OASIS - is the first luxury hotel and residential complex in Georgia of such scale.

The complex has its own infrastructure that allows you to enjoy your vacation without leaving it: outdoor and indoor pools, a new modern water park, various bars and restaurants, several children's entertainment playgrounds, own boulevard for walks along the coastline, bowling, game room, 3D, 7D, 9D cinemas, tennis courts, soccer field, night club, karaoke, SPA center, basketball and volleyball playgrounds and much more.

The project – Dreamland Oasis Chakvi is being implemented through the largest European investment in Adjara region. The founder is the Austrian company – Albereta and Georgian investors. At this stage, the project investment exceeds 70 million US dollars and by 2023, the full investment shall total to about 94 million US dollars. After completing the Dreamland Oasis Chakvi project, the company plans to implement the large projects in other regions of Georgia.

Realting.com
Go