Tbilisi, Georgia

from € 79,564

59–83 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: 2022

BLOX has signed memorandum with the brand Hilton for building Hampton by Hilton in Georgia, Tbilisi. This trademark is one of Hilton Worldwide’s ten market-leading brands. This is the first Hampton by Hilton that will start operating in the Caucasus region and it will be one of the first Hampton built with lately updated brand standards and renewed interior design.

With above-mentioned hotel - counting 170 rooms, the complex includes 22 floor residential building which is managed and built in accordance with brand standards and requirements as well. The multifunctional complex is located in historical center of Tbilisi which makes apartments very appealing for investment.

Project that is carried out with international experience, high quality of building materials and technologies, also is outstanding for its contemporary and unremarkable architecture.