Business for sale for sale in Georgia

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Business for sale in Georgia

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сommercial properties
396
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6
hotels
136
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2 properties total found
Agrocomplex "Badiauri" for sale in Kakheti, Sagarejo Municipality in Badiauri, Georgia
Agrocomplex "Badiauri" for sale in Kakheti, Sagarejo Municipality
Badiauri, Georgia
Rooms 40
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 45 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Agrocomplex "Badiauri" is a completed, successful business opportunity in the fields of prod…
$3,00M
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Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms. in Batumi, Georgia
Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua. Buyback guarantee! Guarantee…
$78,000
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