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Residential properties for sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

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kveda sameba
4
53 properties total found
2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/6
Object code: 20260727064536GURU Subtropical is a new generation modern residential complex i…
$163,261
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Dmd consulting
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2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/6
Object code: 20260727061738GURU Subtropical - modern apartments with favorable installments …
$156,461
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1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/6
Object code: 20260727053629GURU Subtropical - modern real estate for living, recreation and …
$100,133
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/6
Object code: 20260727070359GURU Subtropical – apartments in a modern complex with its own SP…
$162,980
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2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/6
Object code: 20260727060838GURU Subtropical – Enjoy the holiday life every day Living in GUR…
$150,200
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1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/6
Object code: 20260727063819GURU Subtropical - comfortable space for the whole family If you …
$108,840
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1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/6
Object code: 20260722103656GURU Subtropical is a modern residential complex with high invest…
$119,747
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1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/6
Object code: 20260727062553GURU Subtropical – an apartment that can generate income Real est…
$108,840
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2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/6
Object code: 20260727071137GURU Subtropical – modern real estate for life, leisure and futur…
$169,791
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2 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/6
Object code: 20260727065507GURU Subtropical – a property that combines comfort and investmen…
$162,980
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1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/6
Object code: 20260727071910GURU Subtropical - life in the atmosphere of the resort all year …
$108,840
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7 room house in Makhinjauri, Georgia
7 room house
Makhinjauri, Georgia
Rooms 7
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 3-storey house for sale in Makhinjauri 🏡✨📍 Location: Mahinjauri (near the Botanical…
$262,000
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FreeDom
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Makhinjauri, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Makhinjauri, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern new cottage in a quiet elite area of Batumi - Mahinjauri, with magnific…
$290,000
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House in Peria, Georgia
House
Peria, Georgia
Area 240 m²
Cozy house for sale with a spacious plot in the village of Feria, Batumi 🏡🏔️📍 Location: Batu…
$240,000
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FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 84 m²
Floor 5/10
2+1 apartment for sale in Friends House 🏡Location: Mahinjauri, a cozy suburb of BatumiArea: …
$104,000
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FreeDom
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Makhinjauri, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Makhinjauri, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/4
Bella Casa Clubhouse in Mahinjauri ✨🏖️ A resort area in the suburbs of Batumi!For sale large…
$105,000
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FreeDom
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 16/25
For sale is a spacious 3-room apartment with two bedrooms and a delightful panoramic view of…
$106,000
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FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
🏡 1+1 apartment for sale in the club house FRIENDS HOUSE, Makhinjauri - a cozy resort locati…
$61,000
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FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Peria, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Peria, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house with panoramic views of the sea, mountains and the city of Batumi! F…
$650,000
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FreeDom
Languages
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Apartment in Makhinjauri, Georgia
Apartment
Makhinjauri, Georgia
Area 35 m²
🔥 Action! The first line of the sea - prices below the market!🏖 Only 35 meters to the sea - …
$39,905
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 16/20
Franco - a city by the sea 🌊📍 Mahinjauri is only 5 km from old BatumiLarge-scale residential…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 6
#Apartment for sale in Mahinjauri2+1Tamar Mepe Avenue, 14"Mziuri Gardens"71 sq.m.6th floorWh…
$95,000
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Agency
Estate Batumi Jylia
Languages
Русский
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 3
Akhalsopeli - the nearest suburb of Batumi. To the city is 7 minutes drive. The houses are b…
$158,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 7/7
🏡 Species apartment for sale with panoramic sea views📍 Mahinjauri, Dream Corner Club Complex…
$220,000
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FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 10
🌊📍 📍 🌄 🔥 🌿 🛋 — ест🚶‍♂️ 💰 == sync, corrected by elderman ==
$47,000
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FreeDom
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/7
🏡 Species apartment for sale with panoramic sea views📍 Mahinjauri, Dream Corner Club Complex…
$135,000
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FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/7
Species apartment for sale in the club complex Dream Corner 🌊📍 Address: Mahinjauri, 55 Tamar…
$145,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
House in Peria, Georgia
House
Peria, Georgia
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house with panoramic views in the Feria areaLocation: Feria district (a su…
$650,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/4
✨🏖️ 📍 🌊 🔑 ✔️ ✔️ 4 ✔️ ✔️ Со✔️ ✔️ ✔️ 💲 🔥 💳 С🏡
$105,000
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FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Batumi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
Spacious two-storey house with attic for sale in the developed area of Batumi 🏡✨📍 Location: …
$335,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Khelvachauri Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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