Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kobuleti, Georgia

;
apartments
74
128 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/11
🔥 Urgent sale!Spacious 2-room apartment for sale in the heart of Kobuleti, on Shota Rustavel…
$65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$213,312
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$215,558
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$111,843
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$281,248
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project …
$281,248
Leave a request
Apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
Apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Number of floors 29
The first multifunctional complex of Wyndham Garden Kobuleti in Kobuleti from Loft Towers, o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 19/23
Code 20260801083557Apartment with 1 bedroom 59 m2 in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti (Georgia)We of…
$136,175
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 14/25
Code 20260716104149Studio #134 in Wyndhum Garden, Batumi44.6 m2 | 14 floorA modern studio wi…
$87,672
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 19/23
Code 2026080108281537.1 m2 studio in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti (Georgia)We offer a spacious s…
$82,015
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 23/23
Code202607308303946.2 m2 studio in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti, GeorgiaWe offer a spacious stud…
$111,252
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 18/25
Code 20260722074746Apartment with 1 bedroom 62.1 m2 in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti (Georgia)Spa…
$112,918
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 19/23
Code 2026080108192946.2 m2 studio in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti, GeorgiaWe offer a spacious st…
$106,671
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 23/23
Code20260801081152Apartment with 1 bedroom 65.1 m2 in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti (Georgia)Spac…
$153,507
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 12/25
Code20260804074541N103 Apartments in Wyndhum Garden – a space where comfort meets investment…
$151,515
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 14/25
Code 20260716102837Apartment No. 133 in Wyndhum Garden, Batumi1 bedroom | 67.0 m2 | 14 floor…
$131,705
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 14/25
Code: 20260717091328Apartment 158 in Wyndham Garden Kobuleti1 bedroom | 65.1 m2Exclusive apa…
$140,767
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 23/23
Code20260801080422 Studio 30.7 m2 in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti (Georgia) We offer a stylish s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/25
Code 20260714072023Spacious 2-bedroom apartment 60 m2 - ideal choice for living and investme…
$128,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 17/25
Code 20260722072624 Apartments with 1 bedroom 67.2 m2 in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti (Georgia)D…
$138,703
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 18/25
Code 20260722072016 Apartments with 1 bedroom 68 m2 in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti (Georgia)We …
$126,987
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 14/25
Code 20260716095315Apartment 131 in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti1 bedroom | 62.2 m2 | 14 floorDi…
$106,986
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 15/25
Code:2026071811182429.1 m2 studio in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti, GeorgiaA modern studio with a…
$62,924
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/30
Code: 20260714151338Apartment 40 m2 in Grand Millennium, Kobuleti (Georgia)An investment tha…
$128,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 23/23
Code 2026073108590025.8 m2 studio in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti (Georgia)A compact and modern …
$60,860
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 18
Code 2026072207330344.6 m2 studio in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti, GeorgiaWe offer a spacious st…
$92,056
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 23/23
Code2026073111502329.1 m2 studio in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti, GeorgiaWe offer a modern studi…
$68,618
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 12/29
Sale of 1 studio room 30 sq.m. with a balcony and sea views in the Wyndham Garden complex in…
$75,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 14/25
Code 20260716101238Apartment No. 132 in Wyndhum Garden, Batumi1 bedroom | 68.0 m2 | 14 floor…
$120,304
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
Apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
$70,696
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go