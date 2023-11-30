Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kobuleti, Georgia

apartments
5
6 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Alliance Renaissance is the latest gem in Georgia’s Black Sea coastline, developed by Allian…
€157,018
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Alliance Renaissance is the latest gem in Georgia’s Black Sea coastline, developed by Allian…
€89,918
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Alliance Renaissance is the latest gem in Georgia’s Black Sea coastline, developed by Allian…
€51,763
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with sea view, with mountain view in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with sea view, with mountain view
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Kobuleti Village complex from Homex is a stylish project with villas located in Kobuleti, ne…
€173,001
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 21/25
Features of the object: Apartment in a black frame. Developed infrastructure. Pedestrian sho…
€107,443
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 28/17
Innovative sports and fitness project in Kobuleti The project is located in the climate and…
€45,481
