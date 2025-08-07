GulfStream Group of Companies – international team. Over seven years of work, more than 1,500 families, citizens of different countries, have become our good friends and clients. More than 1000 of them bought real estate, more than 500 families rented cozy, high-quality housing from us at good prices, more than 150 families ordered the renovation of their apartments from us and we have successfully established ourselves.
We will help you buy, sell, rent (rent), rent out apartments, studios, houses, apartments, new buildings, land plots, commercial real estate, townhouses, villas, etc. We work with both under construction and finished real estate. We also take control of objects, we have our own repair team, we provide consultations, including on obtaining a residence permit. Contact us, we will be happy to help! We wish you successful purchases and a comfortable life!