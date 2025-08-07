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GulfStream

Georgia, Batumi
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2017
On the platform
On the platform
3 years
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
gulfstream.ge
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

GulfStream Group of Companies – international team. Over seven years of work, more than 1,500 families, citizens of different countries, have become our good friends and clients. More than 1000 of them bought real estate, more than 500 families rented cozy, high-quality housing from us at good prices, more than 150 families ordered the renovation of their apartments from us and we have successfully established ourselves.

Services

We will help you buy, sell, rent (rent), rent out apartments, studios, houses, apartments, new buildings, land plots, commercial real estate, townhouses, villas, etc. We work with both under construction and finished real estate. We also take control of objects, we have our own repair team, we provide consultations, including on obtaining a residence permit. Contact us, we will be happy to help! We wish you successful purchases and a comfortable life!

Our partners
2 agents 1 developer 1 agency
New buildings
See all 37 new buildings
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Show all Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Charnali, Georgia
from
$159,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Akhalsopeli is the nearest suburb of Batumi, 7 minutes drive to the city.The house is built on flat terrain.In 3 minutes drive the cleanest beach in Adjara.Unique microclimate thanks to eucalyptus and citrus trees.Closed protected area under video surveillance, with access to cameras online …
Agency
GulfStream
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Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
Show all Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
Grigoleti, Georgia
from
$310,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Villas for sale in Grigoleti in the complex ECO Hotels. The project of the Armoniya resort is distinguished by a unique design of villas and luxurious rooms on the Black Sea coast.Each of the 34 villas has its own cadastral code, as all villas are secluded and private.The initial payment is …
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Show all Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$43,670
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 29
Real Palace Blue apartments are available in installments until the end of 2026. Down payment from $13,100 to $53,708 You can also purchase a parking space from $17,000 to $20,000 in installments, down payment from $4,500 to $8,700 Real Palace Blue is a modern multi—storey premium reside…
Agency
GulfStream
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Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Show all Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,665
Number of floors 6
🔹Lux Blue Wave residential complex in Batumi is a unique project that occupies a central position in the resort town. This new building is the perfect combination of modern style and comfort, providing its residents with exquisite accommodation on the Black Sea coast. 🔹Advantages: prestigiou…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
Show all Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$39,580
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 14
Real Estate Agency GULFSTREAM presents a new investment and residential project OXY Residence - a modern residential complex with high investment potential from Barceló Hotels Group, located just 150 meters from the coastline of the sea.The lower floors of the complex are occupied by a 4★ ho…
Agency
GulfStream
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Our agents in Georgia
Ekaterina Bacherikova
Ekaterina Bacherikova
1 846 properties
Roman Mirovoj
Roman Mirovoj
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