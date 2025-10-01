  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Process Group, LLC

Process Group, LLC

Georgia,
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
maps.app.goo.gl/cMVDdLaZjcKditr17
We are on social networks
About the developer

Company Presentation – Process Group 2025 LLC

Process Group 2025 LLC is a modern real estate developer based in Batumi. The company was registered in 2018 and has been actively operating on the real estate market since 2022.

We focus on technology and quality. Our projects include smart parking, high-tech elevators, modern engineering systems, and reliable safety solutions.

Our flagship project is the residential complex Orbeliani Residence, located at 28 Sulkhan-Saba Orbeliani Street. Completion is planned for December 2026. Apartments are already available for sale in three options:

• Black frame — full freedom to create your own interior design;

• White frame — a ready-to-finish base for quick renovation;

• Turnkey — fully finished apartments, ready to move in.

We offer flexible payment plans for buyers:

• 100% upfront payment with discount;

• Installment plan until September 20, 2027 with 0% interest;

• Three-stage payment: 40% — 30% — 30%.

At Process Group, we develop not only residential buildings but also their surroundings. Over 700 m² are allocated for commercial spaces, and up to 1000 m² for landscaping and infrastructure. This increases both the comfort of living and the investment value of the project.

Process Group invites both investors and private buyers to join. This is not just about apartments in Batumi — it is about a new level of living and a confident investment in the future.

Payment Options with Process Group 2025 LLC:

  • 100% upfront payment — best price with discount;
  • Installments until September 20, 2027 — interest-free, flexible schedule;
  • Three stages (40%-30%-30%) — pay during construction in parts.

We provide flexibility so every buyer can choose the option that fits their needs.

Sales Department:
Planned delivery date: 31.12.2026
Final payment deadline: 30.09.2027

Services

Finishing “White Frame”, per m²: $100 – Wall plastering, floor screed, electrical and plumbing installation

Finishing “Turnkey”, per m²: $350 – Full renovation with an individual design project

Smart Parking, 22 spaces: $15,000 – Two-level parking in the backyard of the building

Parking maintenance

  • Territory cleaning and waste removal

Commercial space, per m²: $20 – Rental

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 02:28
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Tbilisi)
Monday
10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 18:00
Thursday
10:00 - 18:00
Friday
10:00 - 18:00
Saturday
10:00 - 18:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents abroad
Nukri Shavadze
Nukri Shavadze
Other developers
Gumbati Grupp
Georgia, Batumi
Company's year of foundation 1998
New buildings 3 Residential property 10
Gumbati Group began its positioning in the market in 1998 and still holds a leading position in its field due to its high construction standards. We are the first company to start large-scale construction in Batumi. We have built 500,000 sq.m. of commercial and residential premises, as we…
Leave a request
Esteco
Georgia, Tbilisi
New buildings 2 Residential property 3
Esteco - building houses in Georgia!We present you an exclusive project of a cottage mini-complex, which is located in the suburbs of the seaside town of Batumi!Esteco is a guarantee of high quality and comfortable life!
Leave a request
Seashell
Georgia, Sarpi
Company's year of foundation 2022
New buildings 1
The SeaShell project is implemented by a young and ambitious company - Seashell Build, which unites professionals from Europe with many years of experience. We use our best knowledge and experience to create villas of the highest quality. The facility is projected according to European stand…
Leave a request
Citron Group
Georgia, Batumi
New buildings 1 Residential property 3 Сommercial property 1
Citron Group boasts an extensive experience on real estate market in Batumi. Currently, the company is realizing construction of two projects: Citron Residence Batumi and Citron Residence Chakvi. The company has already developed one of a kind holiday complex in Batumi Citron Cottage. The…
Leave a request
DS GROUP
Georgia, Batumi
New buildings 1 Residential property 3
The company DS GROUP was founded in 2012. It is a multi profiled company that unifies not only construction and development activities but also other spheres.The company has taken an important place in the real estate market of Georgia by executing some of the biggest projects. The company i…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go