ELT Building

Georgia, Batumi
;
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2017
On the platform
6 years 2 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
eltbuilding.ge/
About the developer

Elt Building is a developer and construction company which has started a considerable activity in Adjara, particularly in Batumi since 2017.

The company’s start-up was a multifunctional apartment complex Sunrise in the new Boulevard, on the first line of the Black Sea coastline with well-developed surrounding amenities and a number of advantages.

Elt Building is an affiliated company of the financial organization Elt company existing for 15 years since the business-environment has not been created in the country. The company’s main occupation is a pawn shop chain which is successfully handled by more than 150 colleagues in 22 service centers.

The construction company Elt Building is building materials of high quality, innovative technologies, modern and comfortable design, responsibility, reliability, correct management and well-trained staff.

The company already has business relationships with reliable partners in Ukraine, Russia, Qazaqstan, Israel, Spain, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia. 

Our man goal is creating a modern, comfortable, healthy and safe environment in the current and other next projects.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 23:45
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Tbilisi)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Georgia
EKATERINA ORBELADZE
EKATERINA ORBELADZE
3 properties
