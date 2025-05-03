One Development is a leading exclusive real estate developer in Batumi
“We have been building highly liquid properties in Batumi since 2018, which attract investors with a strategic location, modern amenities, high quality construction and a personalized approach to the client.” Thanks to this, we ensure high rental yield, innovation and sustainable development of our projects.
- We create unique architectural projects, combining modern design and functionality.
- Professional advice for profitable real estate investments, calculation of profitability and risk assessment.
Why choose One Development?