Georgia, Batumi
Developer
2017
11 months
Русский
onedev.ge/
About the developer

One Development is a leading exclusive real estate developer in Batumi

“We have been building highly liquid properties in Batumi since 2018, which attract investors with a strategic location, modern amenities, high quality construction and a personalized approach to the client.” Thanks to this, we ensure high rental yield, innovation and sustainable development of our projects.

Services

- We create unique architectural projects, combining modern design and functionality.

- Professional advice for profitable real estate investments, calculation of profitability and risk assessment.

Why choose One Development?

  • Quality: No compromises in materials and works.
  • Reliability: Completion of projects on time and within budget.
  • Individual approach: Taking into account all the wishes and needs of customers.
Townhouse HOME
Townhouse HOME
Batumi, Georgia
from
$230,319
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 147 m²
1 real estate object 1
Unique residential townhouse complex HOME in Gonio, a picturesque and ecologically clean suburb of Batumi! Make up to $2,000 in passive income monthly in 2024 from long-term rentals! Mortgage rates from 8%, 0% installment payment from the developer for up to 36 months. Delivery date – Jun…
Developer
One Development
Residential complex ONE
Residential complex ONE
Batumi, Georgia
from
$47,243
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 36
Area 28–121 m²
15 real estate objects 15
The first business-class house ONE in the tourist center of Batumi is the best option for investment or living by the sea! A profitable investment: +113% average price increase over construction period! From 20.2% rental yield with an average occupancy 55%; 0% installment pa…
Developer
One Development
One Development
One Development
16 properties
