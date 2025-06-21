GOOD PLACE

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Elt Building is a developer and construction company which has started a considerable activity in Adjara, particularly in Batumi since 2017.
The company’s start-up was a multifunctional apartment complex Sunrise in the new Boulevard, on the first line of the Black Sea coastline with well-…
The real estate agency “GEOS” is a Baltic company with an operational experience in European market . We protect the interests of our clients and give maximum attention to their needs, providing assistance both for buying and selling transactions of the real estate in Georgia, as well as res…
The MBG Group company was founded in 2015. It has come a long and difficult way to take its rightful place in a competitive environment and become one of the most successful examples in its field. The company is constantly renewing itself, closely following the real estate market, and follow…
Geo Estate is an international property investment agency helping clients discover and access high-potential global markets. Since 2018, we’ve been offering global property investment & migration services, focusing on growing regions like Georgia (Tbilisi & Batumi), the UAE, Bali, and Phuket…
LTD «Mardi House» is a construction company in Batumi, which is becoming more successful and popular each year. On the construction and development market, the company occupies a separate niche, being held in esteem by both customers and competitors. It mainly focuses on the construction of …