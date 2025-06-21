  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. GOOD PLACE

GOOD PLACE

Грузия, Батуми, ул. П. Чайковского 75/77
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 18:17
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Tbilisi)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
09:00 - 18:00
Our agents in Georgia
Anastasiia Muraveva
Anastasiia Muraveva
Agencies nearby
ELT Building
Georgia, Batumi
Company's year of foundation 2020
Elt Building is a developer and construction company which has started a considerable activity in Adjara, particularly in Batumi since 2017. The company’s start-up was a multifunctional apartment complex Sunrise in the new Boulevard, on the first line of the Black Sea coastline with well-…
Leave a request
Geos
Georgia, Tbilisi
Residential property 164 Сommercial property 27 Long-term rental 279 Short-term rental 1 Lands 39
The real estate agency “GEOS” is a Baltic company with an operational experience in European market . We protect the interests of our clients and give maximum attention to their needs, providing assistance both for buying and selling transactions of the real estate in Georgia, as well as res…
Leave a request
MBG Group
Georgia, Tbilisi
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 871 Сommercial property 356 Lands 486
The MBG Group company was founded in 2015. It has come a long and difficult way to take its rightful place in a competitive environment and become one of the most successful examples in its field. The company is constantly renewing itself, closely following the real estate market, and follow…
Leave a request
PRO Silver
Geo Estate
Georgia, Tbilisi
Company's year of foundation 2018
New buildings 67 Residential property 625 Сommercial property 1 Long-term rental 15
Geo Estate is an international property investment agency helping clients discover and access high-potential global markets. Since 2018, we’ve been offering global property investment & migration services, focusing on growing regions like Georgia (Tbilisi & Batumi), the UAE, Bali, and Phuket…
Leave a request
Mardi Holding
Georgia, Batumi
Residential property 2
LTD «Mardi House» is a construction company in Batumi, which is becoming more successful and popular each year. On the construction and development market, the company occupies a separate niche, being held in esteem by both customers and competitors. It mainly focuses on the construction of …
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go