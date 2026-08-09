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Residential properties for sale in Lower Kartli, Georgia

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Rustavi
8
34 properties total found
1 room apartment in Georgia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Georgia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/16
Object code: 20260710160959 Liquid panoramic studio 40 m2 with direct sea views in Montemar …
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 room apartment in Georgia, Georgia
3 room apartment
Georgia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
Floor 2/16
Object code: 20260710111753 Premium apartment of 162.9 m2 with 2 bedrooms and frontal sea vi…
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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1 room apartment in Georgia, Georgia
1 room apartment
Georgia, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/16
Object code: 20260710160923 Ready rental business: View studio 39 m2 on the first line in Mo…
Price on request
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 6 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 596 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
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3 bedroom townthouse in , Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
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3 bedroom apartment in Karatakla, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Karatakla, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/5
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 6 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Karatakla, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Karatakla, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/5
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in , Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
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1 bedroom apartment in Karatakla, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Karatakla, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in 16, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
16, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 27
For sale a beautiful studio with design repair area of 41.26 sq.m. The studio is located in …
$85,325
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 9, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
9, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 27/34
Spacious studio with design repair area of 31.5 sq.m. is for sale. The studio is in an excel…
$135,160
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 9, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
9, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 29/34
For sale luxury studio with design repair area of 42.4 sq.m. The studio is in an excellent a…
$88,608
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1 bedroom apartment in 16, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
16, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 10/27
For sale luxury 1 room apartment with designer repair area of 61.32 sq.m. The apartment is l…
$127,609
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1 bedroom apartment in Gardabani Municipality, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gardabani Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
Tabahmel residential complex   Villyiada -Controlled Memo -SelcepsTbilisi. Apartmentfl…
$91,950
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2 bedroom apartment in 16, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
16, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 20/27
For sale a beautiful 3-room apartment with designer repair area of 126.46 sq.m. The apartmen…
$248,368
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1 bedroom apartment in 9, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
9, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 28/34
For sale a beautiful 1-room apartment with designer repair area of 72.9 sq.m. The apartment …
$166,978
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 21, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
21, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 29/42
For sale a beautiful studio with design repair area of 61.9 sq.m. The studio is located in a…
$148,133
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1 bedroom apartment in 16, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
16, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/27
For sale beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 58.84 sq.m. The apartmen…
$118,553
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2 bedroom apartment in Krtsanisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Krtsanisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious 2-room apartment for sale with designer repair area of 98.5 sq. m. The apartment is…
$150,705
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2 bedroom apartment in 16, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
16, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 16/27
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 75.6 sq.m. The apartment is lo…
$151,520
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 21, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
21, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 29/42
For sale a cozy studio with designer repair area of 49.9 sq.m. The studio is located in an e…
$124,042
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1 bedroom apartment in 9, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
9, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 29/34
Luxury 1 bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 61.7 sq.m. The apartment is located …
$141,324
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2 bedroom apartment in 16, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
16, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/27
Spacious 2-room apartment for sale with designer repair area of 74.55 sq.m. The apartment is…
$137,554
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1 bedroom apartment in 16, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
16, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/27
For sale luxury 1 bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 60.11 sq.m. The apartment i…
$124,293
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1 bedroom apartment in 21, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
21, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 28/42
For sale cozy 1 room apartment with designer repair area of 86.3 sq.m. The apartment is loca…
$242,762
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Property types in Lower Kartli

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lower Kartli, Georgia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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