Georgia Citizenship by investment

Process duration: from 4 months
Costs: from
$400,000
Second citizenship
About the Immigration Program

Georgia, a country known for its rich history, breathtaking landscapes and welcoming atmosphere, offers a unique opportunity for individuals seeking a second citizenship. Under a special provision, the President of Georgia has the authority to grant citizenship to individuals who have made significant investments in the country or contributed significantly to its development. This initiative not only helps attract investment but also recognizes the valuable contribution of individuals to the progress and prosperity of Georgia.

The process of obtaining a second citizenship in Georgia based on a presidential decree is aimed at attracting individuals who are willing to invest in the country’s economy or contribute to its socio-economic development. This can take various forms, including investing in businesses, infrastructure projects or philanthropic endeavors that benefit the Georgian people and society as a whole.

Unlike some other citizenship by investment programs, which may have strict requirements or lengthy processing times, Georgia’s program takes a personalized approach. Each case is considered on its own merits, and individuals who demonstrate a genuine commitment to Georgia’s growth and development are given special consideration.

What’s more, Georgia’s second citizenship program offers a number of benefits to successful applicants. Georgian citizenship grants the right to live, work, and study in the country, as well as access to a variety of social services and benefits. Citizens also enjoy visa-free access to 130 countries, including Schengen, or visa on arrival to many countries around the world, expanding their global mobility and opportunities.

Additionally, Georgia’s business-friendly environment and low tax rates make it an attractive destination for investors and entrepreneurs. With its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Georgia serves as a gateway to lucrative markets and opportunities. Whether in tourism, agriculture, real estate or technology, Georgia offers ample opportunity for growth and success.

The Georgia Second Citizenship Program offers a path to citizenship for individuals who have made significant investments or contributions to the country’s development. By recognizing and rewarding their efforts, Georgia aims to attract talent, capital and expertise that will drive its progress and prosperity in the coming years. Whether you are an investor, philanthropist or visionary, Georgia invites you to be a part of its vibrant and dynamic community.

Process duration
from 4 months
Costs
from
$400,000
Additional income
Yes
Visa free entry
Visa-free access to 130 countries including Schengen area  

Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czechia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Hungary, Iceland, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Federated States of Micronesia, Moldova, Montenegro, Mozambique, Nepal, Netherlands, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Palestine, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Sudan, Spain, Sri Lanka, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tuvalu, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vatican City, Vietnam, Zambia
Applicant requirements

Investments in Georgia, through which he made a significant contribution to the development of the national economy.

Stages of obtaining the program
from 1 day
Luxe Legal services advisors are highly qualified professionals will guide you through every step of the second citizenship acquisition process with due diligence and care, ensuring that your application is submitted correctly and followed up to conclusion. With our expert guidance, we can help you navigate the path to building a brighter future for yourself and your family through second citizenship
Initial due diligence checks completed
from 10 days
Client agreement signed and retainer paid
from 1 day
Collection and preparation of all necessary documents
from 14 days
Application for citizenship submitted
from 14 days
Application approved
from 10 days
Full citizenship with passport received
from 14 days
