Apart Development
Georgia, City Tbilisi, Vake District, Shatberashvili Ravine №13, flat №28
Company Type
_company_type_advert
Languages
English, Русский
Website
We are on social networks
Company description
The company Apart Development was founded on April 15, 2019, although we are a growing construction company and we have an ongoing, innovative project.
We build construction in accordance with the highest standards, which means that our construction sites are distinguished with constructive and seismic sustainability. Each current or future project of the company is distinguished with sophisticated exterior, effective internal planning, and most importantly with the best location.
Apartments
Houses
Our agents in Georgia