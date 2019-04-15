  1. Realting.com
  2. Apart Development

Apart Development

Georgia, City Tbilisi, Vake District, Shatberashvili Ravine №13, flat №28
;
Apart Development
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
_company_type_advert
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
apart.ge/en/index.html
We are on social networks
Company description

The company Apart Development was founded on April 15, 2019, although we are a growing construction company and we have an ongoing, innovative project.
We build construction in accordance with the highest standards, which means that our construction sites are distinguished with constructive and seismic sustainability. Each current or future project of the company is distinguished with sophisticated exterior, effective internal planning, and most importantly with the best location.

Our agents in Georgia
Luka Khoperia
Luka Khoperia
6 properties
Realting.com
Go