Residential properties for sale in Kutaisi, Georgia

2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kutaisi, Georgia
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kutaisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 6/8
For sale apartment with panoramic views in the premium project on one of the central avenues…
€62,272
per month
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view in Kutaisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view
Kutaisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale apartment with panoramic views in the premium project on one of the central avenues…
€46,587
per month
