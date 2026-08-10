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Residential properties for sale in Kutaisi, Georgia

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apartments
3
4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 15, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
15, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/7
Spacious studio for sale in the heart of Old Batumi, within walking distance of Europe Squar…
$136,000
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2 bedroom apartment in 52, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
52, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 43/50
For sale luxury 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 78 sq.m. The apartment is loca…
$399,087
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kutaisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kutaisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 6/8
The apartment   with a panoramic view in the premium class project in one of the central pro…
$67,830
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kutaisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kutaisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale an apartment with a panoramic view in a premium project on one of the central avenu…
$50,745
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Properties features in Kutaisi, Georgia

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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