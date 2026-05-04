About the developer

For 15 years of activity of the company Like House, more than 248,500 square meters of living space have been built in Batumi. The company has 12 completed projects and 1 under construction.

Like House company carries out a full range of construction and installation works for the construction of buildings and structures, setting trends in architecture, design and construction technologies.

Today the holding has 7 companies in related areas of activity and 250 active employees, which makes it one of the largest developers in Adjara.

Our purpose:

To create the perfect living space that meets the values of our customers. The main ones are safety, convenience, environmental friendliness and durability.