  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Like House

Like House

Georgia, Batumi
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2007
On the platform
On the platform
4 years 7 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
likehouse.ge/en
We are on social networks
About the developer

For 15 years of activity of the company Like House, more than 248,500 square meters of living space have been built in Batumi. The company has 12 completed projects and 1 under construction.

Like House company carries out a full range of construction and installation works for the construction of buildings and structures, setting trends in architecture, design and construction technologies.

Today the holding has 7 companies in related areas of activity and 250 active employees, which makes it one of the largest developers in Adjara.

Our purpose:

To create the perfect living space that meets the values of our customers. The main ones are safety, convenience, environmental friendliness and durability.

Our agents in Georgia
Magda Dumbadze
Magda Dumbadze
2 properties
Other developers
Green Rock
Georgia, Tbilisi
New buildings 1
Leave a request
KASKO GROUP
Georgia, Batumi
New buildings 1 Residential property 1
The construction company KASKO has many years of experience in implementing projects in the construction sector. The company was founded in 2011 in Batumi, Georgia, and stands out not only by its high-quality constructions but also by the delivery of projects ahead of schedule. Our team con…
Leave a request
Hilton Serviced Apartments
Georgia, Batumi
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 3
Tourinvest Management Group has been operating in Georgia since 2008, it is one of the largest investors in Georgia and its total investment is about $ 200 million. The company profile includes the following operating activities: Construction, Real Estate Sales, Real Estate Management, Hotel…
Leave a request
BLOX
Georgia, Tbilisi
New buildings 1 Residential property 6 Сommercial properties 1
BLOX, has been operating on Real Estate Development Market in Georgia since 2016 and has been creating new comfortable living standards every day. It’s our priority to provide our customers safe, with European standards, high quality living spaces built in a green and peaceful areas. It’s…
Leave a request
ELT Building
Georgia, Batumi
Company's year of foundation 2017
New buildings 3 Residential property 4
Elt Building is a developer and construction company which has started a considerable activity in Adjara, particularly in Batumi since 2017. The company’s start-up was a multifunctional apartment complex Sunrise in the new Boulevard, on the first line of the Black Sea coastline with well-…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go