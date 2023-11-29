Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Mtskheta Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Mtskheta Municipality, Georgia

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kvemo Lisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kvemo Lisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/9
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Archi Nutsubidze complex in Tbilisi. The apartment is loc…
€77,230
4 room house in Saguramo, Georgia
4 room house
Saguramo, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 2
336 sq.m. private house for sale in Saguramo, Ilias Ubani, located on 1900 sq.m. land, 5 roo…
€318,005
