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Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34

Samtredo, Georgia
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$141,900
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ID: 39600
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/07/2026

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About the complex

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Beautiful apartments with decoration and without in the suburbs of Tbilisi on high floors 11-12 with mountain views.

Heating, gas.

The developer offers a Euroremeont, it is possible to buy without repair.

The apartment is fully equipped with appliances and furniture, materials from European manufacturers.

It is possible to buy a mortgage for 10 years at 6.6% per annum in euros and 7.5% per annum in US dollars.

Remote purchase online and online browsing is available.

We help to open accounts in banks of Sakartvello and TVS.

In the residential quarter there is a management company that rents apartments when you do not live there for 5-6% per annum.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    12

Location on the map

Samtredo, Georgia

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Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Samtredo, Georgia
from
$141,900
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