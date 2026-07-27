Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34

Beautiful apartments with decoration and without in the suburbs of Tbilisi on high floors 11-12 with mountain views.

Heating, gas.

The developer offers a Euroremeont, it is possible to buy without repair.

The apartment is fully equipped with appliances and furniture, materials from European manufacturers.

It is possible to buy a mortgage for 10 years at 6.6% per annum in euros and 7.5% per annum in US dollars.

Remote purchase online and online browsing is available.

We help to open accounts in banks of Sakartvello and TVS.

In the residential quarter there is a management company that rents apartments when you do not live there for 5-6% per annum.