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Villa ECO Hotels

Grigoleti, Georgia
from
$310,000
from
$1,937/m²
;
10
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ID: 36860
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Guria
  • Region
    Lanchkhuti Municipality
  • Village
    Grigoleti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

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Villas for sale in Grigoleti in the complex ECO Hotels. The project of the Armoniya resort is distinguished by a unique design of villas and luxurious rooms on the Black Sea coast.

Each of the 34 villas has its own cadastral code, as all villas are secluded and private.

The initial payment is 30%, the remaining amount can be issued in interest-free installments for up to 36 months.

The completion of the project is scheduled for the end of 2027.

At the current stage, the construction of the fourth and last floor of the hotel with 78 rooms, as well as four villas, is underway.

Spacious and cozy villas with thoughtful layouts are ideal both for comfortable living and for profitable investments.

Lot P037YUT

Location on the map

Grigoleti, Georgia
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Developer news

07.08.2025
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Villa ECO Hotels
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