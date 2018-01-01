  1. Realting.com
Georgia, 40 Zhiuli Shartava St, Tbilisi
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2018
Languages
English
Website
sisnogroup.ge
Company description

At the beginning of 2018, Sisno Group started its work with real estate consulting services and by launching the first Georgian real estate search engine in Farsi language, it took a big step to inform Iranians correctly, and this caused the trust of many people in a short period of time. to attract After a short period of time, with the request of the company's clients who were looking for a trusted team to handle their legal affairs and also to obtain residency in Georgia, we set up the legal department of the company to provide immigration and registration services by completing our legal staff and lawyers. About six months after the establishment of the real estate consulting department, the company's clients, who had purchased a large number of properties from our company, were looking for a professional and reliable team to entrust the design and interior implementation of their buildings. that despite the presence of one of the main members of the company, who had 12 years of brilliant experience in the field of building design and implementation in the United Arab Emirates, we decided to gather a professional team to serve our customers, and this led to the emergence of this part of the company. . By entering the community of international customers, we set up the international unit to provide the company's services to the people of Arabic, English, and Russian speaking countries by creating the necessary infrastructure. 

Services

Sisno Group is ready to serve its customers at the international level to people with Farsi, English, Arabic and Russian languages in the fields of investment, buy property and immigration in Georgia. It can be easily stated that the expansion of this collection and its transformation from a single-purpose company to a successful international multi-purpose company during these five years is due to the love and trust of our dear customers along with the efforts of the collection managers and company colleagues. Finally, we are proud to have the honor of serving you.

Residential complex Archi Rivertown
Residential complex Archi Rivertown
Village Dighomi, Georgia
from € 1,272
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Archi Rivertown
The new premium-class residential complex Archi Rivertown is located on Agmashenebeli alley, next to the prestigious Digomi 8 district and Tbilisi Mall shopping center. The multifunctional complex consists of 5-storey residential buildings and includes 5,000 sq.m. green courtyard, swimming pool, spa, sports field, cafes, supermarkets and a pharmacy, open and closed parking. Environmentally friendly, energy-efficient building block from the German brand YTONG is being used in the construction, which keeps the temperature and saves energy by 40%, reducing utility bills.
Apartment building Domus gazapkhuli
Apartment building Domus gazapkhuli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 1,227
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Archi
The 21-story residential complex consists of 2 entrances, where 230 apartments are meant. 2 floors are stipulated for the underground parking, providing places for more than 200 vehicles. First floor of complex is a conversion area and 20 –residential area. The project is fascinating, especially with the recreational space spread out over 4000 sq.m. with a variety of entertainment and resting areas; In the yard, a creative garden for children is also planned to be arranged. The investment made in the project is fully aimed at creating an ecologically clean and cozy development. Domus gazapkhuli is located on saburtalo district, on gazapkhuli street N8. Gazapkhuli project has 2 view. One with North-east view,that is sunny in the morning. Also it is Lisi lake side, which is 14 minutes away by car and 37 minutes by walking. Second view is city side on Shalva Nucubidze street(5minute of walking). South-west side of the project is sunny all day long. In 12 minutes walk you will be on Vazha pshavela avenue,where is metro station Delisi,pharmacies,shops… Just in 1200 meters you can find city mall. 12 minutes away there is also central park
Apartment building Archi Dighomi 3
Apartment building Archi Dighomi 3
Village Dighomi, Georgia
from € 909
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Archi
Archi Dighomi 3 is a multifunctional residential complex in Didi Dighomi distinguished by its aesthetic appeal, refined architecture, and characteristic style. It incorporates a commercial space, 7000 sq.m. green yard, one children and two sports fields. Energy-efficient German Ytong blocks are used in the construction. The block maintains the temperature, saves energy by 40%, and hence, reduces utility costs. Archi Dighomi 3 includes commercial and parking spaces and a 7000 sq.m. green yard with two playgrounds and one sports field. Archi Dighomi 3 has a convenient location. Tbilisi City Hall plans to build new roads to access to the residential complex through Aghmashenebeli Alley, King Pharnavaz Str.and King Mirian Str.
Hamidreza Ghazvini
Hamidreza Ghazvini
4 properties
