sisnogroup

At the beginning of 2018, Sisno Group started its work with real estate consulting services and by launching the first Georgian real estate search engine in Farsi language, it took a big step to inform Iranians correctly, and this caused the trust of many people in a short period of time. to attract After a short period of time, with the request of the company's clients who were looking for a trusted team to handle their legal affairs and also to obtain residency in Georgia, we set up the legal department of the company to provide immigration and registration services by completing our legal staff and lawyers. About six months after the establishment of the real estate consulting department, the company's clients, who had purchased a large number of properties from our company, were looking for a professional and reliable team to entrust the design and interior implementation of their buildings. that despite the presence of one of the main members of the company, who had 12 years of brilliant experience in the field of building design and implementation in the United Arab Emirates, we decided to gather a professional team to serve our customers, and this led to the emergence of this part of the company. . By entering the community of international customers, we set up the international unit to provide the company's services to the people of Arabic, English, and Russian speaking countries by creating the necessary infrastructure.
Sisno Group is ready to serve its customers at the international level to people with Farsi, English, Arabic and Russian languages in the fields of investment, buy property and immigration in Georgia. It can be easily stated that the expansion of this collection and its transformation from a single-purpose company to a successful international multi-purpose company during these five years is due to the love and trust of our dear customers along with the efforts of the collection managers and company colleagues. Finally, we are proud to have the honor of serving you.