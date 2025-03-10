  1. Realting.com
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW

Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
$41,000
14
ID: 32869
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • Region
    Kobuleti Municipality
  • Village
    Tsikhisdziri

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    37

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A new premium multifunctional residential complex located at the foot of the ancient fortress of Petra, just a few steps from the Black Sea coast and the picturesque banana grove of Tsikhisdziri, with a private beach.

Monthly payment $ 848 for 60 months instalment plan.

The project is being implemented by a reliable developer with 11 years of construction experience in Georgia. Installments of up to 60 months, minimum initial payment.

Project Details:

6000m2 garden

4000m2 rooftop

Private beach
Indoor and outdoor pools
Fitness Center
Cafes and restaurants
Indoor and outdoor parking
Tennis courts
Children's playground
Spa and Wellness center
Coworking space
Running and cycling tracks
Electric vehicle Charging station
Sports ground
Market and pharmacy
Car rental
Bike and scooter rental
Educational center for children
High-quality wear-resistant materials are used in the decoration, ensuring durability and comfort in daily use.

Special attention is paid to natural lighting and ergonomics -
each element of the interior combines functionality and visual harmony.

Why is it profitable to invest with us:

1. We are an authorized partner of the developer, officially working in Georgia.

2. We buy apartments in pools, not retail, which gives us the opportunity to receive additional discounts for our clients.

3. We work "in white". All transfers and payments are made strictly according to the contract and directly to the developer, no additional payments or overpayments.

4. We are in touch with you until we receive the keys and register the purchased property, we help and protect your interests.

Contact our representative in Georgia, Renata, today for details on the project.

Location on the map

Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Food & Drink
Leisure

