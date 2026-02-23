Alliance Group has been a leader in the real estate market since 2005, becoming the first construction-development company to collaborate with international brands to create "hotel-type multifunctional complexes" with distinctive architecture. By implementing modern construction approaches and setting a new investment standard in the sector.
Alliance Group has attracted over 15,000 investors to its projects. Our developments are recognized as the most attractive and unique in the market, offering a comprehensive business model alongside all the essential components required for large-scale projects.
This combination of innovation, investor confidence, and strategic vision makes Alliance Group a standout leader in modern urban development.