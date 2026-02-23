  1. Realting.com
Alliance Group

Georgia, Batumi
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2005
On the platform
3 years 1 month
Languages
English, Русский
Website
alliance.ge/
Working time
About the developer

Alliance Group has been a leader in the real estate market since 2005, becoming the first construction-development company to collaborate with international brands to create "hotel-type multifunctional complexes" with distinctive architecture. By implementing modern construction approaches and setting a new investment standard in the sector.
Alliance Group has attracted over 15,000 investors to its projects. Our developments are recognized as the most attractive and unique in the market, offering a comprehensive business model alongside all the essential components required for large-scale projects.
This combination of innovation, investor confidence, and strategic vision makes Alliance Group a standout leader in modern urban development.

New buildings
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Batumi, Georgia
from
$102,869
The year of construction 2029
Area 30–113 m²
23 real estate properties 23
Alliance Centropolis is the most multifunctional project in the Caucasus, which combines the World Trade Center and its exhibition space, the Hyatt Centric Boulevard Batumi and 24 infrastructural components. The project is located in the prestigious part of Batumi, one of the most attractive…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.2 – 77.6
195,315 – 464,436
Apartment 2 rooms
71.2 – 113.3
260,053 – 506,011
Studio apartment
30.3 – 33.4
127,151 – 144,305
Developer
Alliance Group
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$66,623
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 28
Area 33–106 m²
21 real estate property 21
Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project in the region, located in the climatic-balneological resort of Adjara, Kobuleti, on the first coastline, 30 meters from the sea.  The complex combines A, B, and C towers with a common podium and th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.9 – 64.8
78,648 – 121,083
Apartment 2 rooms
74.5 – 106.1
186,912 – 254,320
Studio apartment
33.4 – 35.7
83,375 – 89,125
Developer
Alliance Group
Apart-hotel Alliance Highline (Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi)
Apart-hotel Alliance Highline (Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi)
Apart-hotel Alliance Highline (Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi)
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$196,938
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 26
Area 34–40 m²
15 real estate properties 15
Alliance Highline is an architectural, investment landmark complex of Tbilisi, which resides in the most dynamic part of the capital, at the intersection of Vake-Saburtalo. The complex consists of three towers - the fully realized Towers A and B are dedicated to premium investment apartme…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
34.3 – 40.2
196,938 – 231,150
Developer
Alliance Group
Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Batumi, Georgia
from
$174,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 54
Area 31–59 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Alliance Privilege is a completed large-scale project by Alliance, which is located in the historic and world-renowned Batumi Boulevard, on the most prestigious seaside spot in the city. The first 12 floors of the 54-storey multifunctional complex incorporates the world-famous 5-star hote…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 58.5
177,250 – 386,050
Developer
Alliance Group
Nika Gugushvili
Nika Gugushvili
67 properties
