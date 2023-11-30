Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Kobuleti Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

Kobuleti
6
Chakvi
4
33 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 12
The Dream Residence is a new masterpiece project in the coastal paradise of Chakvi, Batumi. …
€25,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Alliance Renaissance is the latest gem in Georgia’s Black Sea coastline, developed by Allian…
€156,682
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Alliance Renaissance is the latest gem in Georgia’s Black Sea coastline, developed by Allian…
€89,726
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Alliance Renaissance is the latest gem in Georgia’s Black Sea coastline, developed by Allian…
€51,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
Chalet in Kvirike, Georgia
Chalet
Kvirike, Georgia
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 15/19
€86,316
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 8/19
€199,889
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with sea view, with mountain view in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with sea view, with mountain view
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Kobuleti Village complex from Homex is a stylish project with villas located in Kobuleti, ne…
€172,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Chakvi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 14/14
2+1 apartment for sale in the eco-complex Tropical Garden Spacious apartment with modern …
€220,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€35,435
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€59,058
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€60,421
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€117,389
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€112,210
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 21/25
Features of the object: Apartment in a black frame. Developed infrastructure. Pedestrian sho…
€107,213
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/12
Exact Address: Chakvi, Batumi 4 Square: 25m2 Floor: 4 Max. number of floors: 12 Karkas: Repa…
€25,440
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 28/17
Innovative sports and fitness project in Kobuleti The project is located in the climate and…
€45,384
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 23/28
€59,367
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 17/28
€35,380
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
€145,374
Leave a request
1 room apartment with sea view in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment with sea view
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€65,873
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Alliance Renaissance is the latest gem in Georgia’s Black Sea coastline, developed by Allian…
€41,159
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/18
€68,689
Leave a request
Villa in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
€191,348
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
€186,260
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
€60,998
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 12
The Dream Residence is a new masterpiece project in the coastal paradise of Chakvi, Batumi. …
€24,327
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
House in Chakvi, Georgia
House
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€329,817
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 18
€89,950
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
A new project from Next Group — Villa Park — offers new private villas on the Black Sea coas…
€313,463
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文

Property types in Kobuleti Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir