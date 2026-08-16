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Residential properties for sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

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Kobuleti
80
Chakvi
65
219 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$126,684
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
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2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$213,312
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
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2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$195,770
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$111,843
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project …
$281,248
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$215,558
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$281,248
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1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/12
Tekto Rakurs is a new, special residential complex in the resort of Chakvi, located just 50 …
$56,050
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1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Description of object: This spacious studio is located on a high floor in Tropical Garden in…
$87,919
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/32
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship…
$169,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/32
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship…
$318,000
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/32
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship…
$140,220
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 21/32
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship…
$391,864
VAT
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Khala, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Khala, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a compact and very rationally designed new residential building in the final sta…
$185,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 22/28
Spacious 2-bedroom apartment with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains.
$199,374
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2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 12/26
RenaissanceLocated in Kobuleti, 1st line 30 m from the seaThe Renaissance is another innovat…
Price on request
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Agency
Zvezda
Languages
Русский
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale a spacious and bright studio with direct sea views in a new comfortable residential…
$69,800
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3 bedroom house in Jikhanjuri, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Jikhanjuri, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the village of Chanieti (1 hour drive from Batumi).The area of the plot is…
$225,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 14/36
Investment project in Georgia!LCD is located in Kobuleti, 1st line 30 m from the seaRenaissa…
$62,800
VAT
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Agency
Zvezda
Languages
Русский
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1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 23/23
Code 2026073108590025.8 m2 studio in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti (Georgia)A compact and modern …
$60,899
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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2 bedroom house in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
A fully furnished and fully equipped cottage in Kobuleti is for sale. Two bedrooms. A summ…
$177,500
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1 room studio apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/13
$31,875
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 17/25
Code:2026071811182429.1 m2 studio in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti, GeorgiaA modern studio with a…
$62,964
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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2 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 17/25
Code 20260722072624 Apartments with 1 bedroom 67.2 m2 in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti (Georgia)D…
$138,793
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Buknari, Georgia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Buknari, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
House in Chakvi, Georgia
House
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 280 m²
Spacious house for sale with panoramic views in Chakvi 🏡🌊🏔️📍 Location: Chakvi, Sakhino villa…
$243,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
The innovative sports and recreation project is located in the climate-balneological resort …
$59,064
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1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/12
$39,000
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/25
Pullman* LCD is located - Tsikhisdziri, 20 km from Batumi, 3 km from the city of Kobuleti. N…
$79,900
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Agency
Zvezda
Languages
Русский
Villa in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 370 m²
Premium terraced villa for sale in Chakvi 🌊🏔️📍 Location: Chakvi (a quiet area with excellent…
$970,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Kobuleti Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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