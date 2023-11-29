Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Batumi

Residential properties for sale in Batumi, Georgia

apartments
549
houses
58
784 properties total found
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€158,094
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
ONE is a new outstanding residential project from X2 Group, located in the prime location of…
€36,513
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€97,401
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
€321,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Write us for any questions!!!
€41,273
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
€75,558
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
€65,237
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€55,969
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€59,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
€124,858
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
€102,302
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 45
€93,907
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 27/28
€68,144
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/37
€34,890
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Adlia, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
❗❗❗❗❗❗only 3 villas left ❗ ❗❗❗❗❗ For sale a modern, 2-storey Townhouse Near to Sea.  in…
€158,094
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern, 2-storey Townhouse for sale in an elite residential complex, Batumi villas, city …
€158,094
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/8
€39,069
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment with balcony in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 8/18
€65,963
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
€36,979
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
€33,881
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€32,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 3
€63,456
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
€51,233
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
€44,569
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
€38,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
€37,933
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
€37,178
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
€36,801
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
€36,651
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
€35,746
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir