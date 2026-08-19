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Residential properties for sale in Guria, Georgia

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Ureki
3
20 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Grigoleti, Georgia
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5 bedroom house
Grigoleti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 4
📍 Prime Beachfront • Private Access to a Sandy Beach • Eligibility to Apply for a Georgian R…
$550,000
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Languages
English
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5 bedroom house in Lanchkhuti, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Lanchkhuti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied new-constructed private house in Grigoleti, located on a 396 sq.m. land, house are…
$250,000
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Townhouse in Shekvetili, Georgia
Townhouse
Shekvetili, Georgia
Area 455 m²
For sale a large-scale townhouse on the first line of the sea in Shekvetili 🏖️🏠📍 Location: S…
$370,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
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8 bedroom House in Ozurgeti, Georgia
8 bedroom House
Ozurgeti, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
On the ground floor: 3 rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom. There are 6 rooms on the second flo…
$57,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/12
VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is a large-scale premium resort complex located on the first coas…
$175,000
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Ureki, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Ureki, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
3-roomed 70 sq.m. apartment for sale in Ureki, on Takaishvili str, high I floor, old renovat…
$38,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/12
VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is a large-scale premium resort complex located on the first coas…
$332,000
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Shekvetili, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Shekvetili, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Magnetic Sand Beach. Investment object of class premiums for rentShekvetili location, Guria5…
$109,505
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1 bedroom apartment in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/12
VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is a large-scale premium resort complex located on the first coas…
$141,192
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/12
VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is a large-scale premium resort complex located on the first coas…
$98,300
VAT
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Shekvetili, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Shekvetili, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Cottage for sale on the coast, just 300 meters from the famous magnetic sand beach in the ac…
$99,000
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House in Lanchkhuti, Georgia
House
Lanchkhuti, Georgia
Area 320 m²
Spacious private house for sale in Batumi (Lanchkhuti municipality) 🏡✨📍 Location: Batumi, La…
$85,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Shekvetili, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Shekvetili, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/5
View apartments in a 5* complex with a 10-year installment plan! Magnetic sands We bring …
$76,250
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ureki, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ureki, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments for sale in a hotel-type residential complex in Ureki. This region of Georgia is …
$34,210
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1 room studio apartment in Ureki, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Ureki, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/2
Price on request
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Apartment in Shekvetili, Georgia
Apartment
Shekvetili, Georgia
Shekvetili Forest is a large-scale premium apartment complex located on the first line of th…
$70,000
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Multilevel apartments in Shekvetili, Georgia
Multilevel apartments
Shekvetili, Georgia
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/9
The Shekvetili Forest~Beach Project is a new development in the Black Sea region designed fo…
$107,000
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6 room house in Ozurgeti, Georgia
6 room house
Ozurgeti, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 883 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house of 318 sq.m for sale in Ozurgeti, at 4 Chokhatauri Street. The land plot is 56…
$33,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Village Ozurgeti, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Village Ozurgeti, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
A three-room 65 sq.m. apartment with 2 bedrooms is for sale in Ureki. The apartment has elec…
$26,400
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Apartment in Shekvetili, Georgia
Apartment
Shekvetili, Georgia
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

Property types in Guria

apartments
houses

Properties features in Guria, Georgia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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