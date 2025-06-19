  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Integrated Real Estate Services

Integrated Real Estate Services

Georgia, Tbilisi
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 19:03
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Tbilisi)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
See all 3 new buildings
Residential complex Complex Maqro city Tbilisi
Residential complex Complex Maqro city Tbilisi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$1,435
The year of construction 2028
Samgori, Noe Ramishvili str, N30, Complex Maqro city Tbilisi, 1 sq.m, price from 1250$,  Pre-sale has started, Min sq.m is 45,construction is completed in 2028 years,
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Batumi, Georgia
from
$1,622
The year of construction 2026
Batumi Cixisdziri, In the first strip of the sea, Complex “Petra Sea Resort”,  price 1 sq.m. from1,413 $ to 2,676$ , size of the apartments starts from 27 sq.m , 10% down payment, And the installment is divided the into the next 30 month, Construction will be  completed 2026 years
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex “Next Address”
Residential complex Complex “Next Address”
Batumi, Georgia
from
$1,734
The year of construction 2027
Batumi, Tbel Abuselidze street N11 , Complex “Next Address” ,  1 sq.m price from 1510$, Size of apartments  minimum from 31 sq,m  , 15% down payment , and installment up to 48 month , Construction process will be completed in  the middle of 2027 , Apartment will be delivered in the white fra…
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Leave a request
Our agents in Georgia
Irakli Bregvadze
Irakli Bregvadze
169 properties
Agencies nearby
PRO Silver
Geo Estate
Georgia, Tbilisi
Company's year of foundation 2018
New buildings 67 Residential property 625 Сommercial property 1 Long-term rental 15
Geo Estate is an international property investment agency helping clients discover and access high-potential global markets. Since 2018, we’ve been offering global property investment & migration services, focusing on growing regions like Georgia (Tbilisi & Batumi), the UAE, Bali, and Phuket…
Leave a request
MBG Group
Georgia, Tbilisi
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 871 Сommercial property 356 Lands 486
The MBG Group company was founded in 2015. It has come a long and difficult way to take its rightful place in a competitive environment and become one of the most successful examples in its field. The company is constantly renewing itself, closely following the real estate market, and follow…
Leave a request
Tbilhouse
Georgia, Tbilisi
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 4
Our company Tbilhouse has been on the market since 2015, and since 1998 it has been operating under a different name. Our profile Buy-Sell-Rent. any real estate.
Leave a request
Mardi Holding
Georgia, Batumi
Residential property 2
LTD «Mardi House» is a construction company in Batumi, which is becoming more successful and popular each year. On the construction and development market, the company occupies a separate niche, being held in esteem by both customers and competitors. It mainly focuses on the construction of …
Leave a request
RECOM
Georgia, Batumi
Company's year of foundation 2019
Residential property 503
Experienced specialists of our company will help you choose and purchase real estate in Batumi on conditions that suit you first. Recom will satisfy your need for a safe and comfortable stay. Our mission – to make your choice optimal using your experience and new technologies. Gratu…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go