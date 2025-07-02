Residential complex Kobuleti Resort

This is more than just a classic residential complex; it is a unique space for harmonious living, recovery, and biohacking on the coast of picturesque Kobuleti. The project is being developed by a reliable developer with over 11 years of experience, 3 completed premium projects, and 200,000 sq. m. of delivered real estate in Georgia. The complex offers an exclusive infrastructure that covers all residents' needs for health, recreation, and comfort:

Biohacking Clinic (cryotherapy, IV therapy, diagnostics)

Sleep Optimization Spaces

Salt and Flotation Zones

Luxury SPA with a hammam

Indoor and Outdoor Pools

Fitness Center

Tennis Courts

Yoga and Meditation Zones

Coworking Space

Cafes & Restaurants

Market & Pharmacy

Children's Playground

Educational Wellness Center for children

Lifestyle Services: Concierge, cleaning, and an exclusive yacht transfer to Batumi several times a day.

The complex is located in a quiet, green area of Kobuleti. You gain access to 10+ kilometers of clean beaches and relict nature, while being just a step away from main attractions:

Private beach.

15 km to the center of Batumi and 35 minutes to the international airport.

Within a 5–10 minute radius: Botanical Garden, Tsikhisdziri resort, Petra Fortress, and the evergreen Mtirala National Park.

Real estate prices here are 10–30% lower than in Batumi, providing a comfortable entry point for investors. The project demonstrates high capitalization. Since the start of sales for Block A, the average price per square meter has grown by 28.9% (from $1,080 to $1,490) in just one year.

Pricing & Layouts:

Studio: Area from 35 sq. m. | Price from $43,750 (unfinished) — from $65,450 (turnkey)

1 Bedroom: Area from 51.4 sq. m. | Price from $62,200 (unfinished) — from $94,050 (turnkey)

2 Bedrooms: Area from 82.6 sq. m. | Price from $100,000 (unfinished) — from $151,200 (turnkey)

Project has 7,500 sq. m. of recreational zones, 4,000 sq. m. of landscaped terraces, and your personal oasis of tranquility. Choose a high quality of life and smart investments!