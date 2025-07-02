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Residential complex Kobuleti Resort

Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$43,750
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ID: 38225
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • Region
    Kobuleti Municipality
  • Town
    Kobuleti
  • Address
    Memed Abashidze Street, 128

About the complex

This is more than just a classic residential complex; it is a unique space for harmonious living, recovery, and biohacking on the coast of picturesque Kobuleti. The project is being developed by a reliable developer with over 11 years of experience, 3 completed premium projects, and 200,000 sq. m. of delivered real estate in Georgia. The complex offers an exclusive infrastructure that covers all residents' needs for health, recreation, and comfort:

 

  • Biohacking Clinic (cryotherapy, IV therapy, diagnostics)

  • Sleep Optimization Spaces

  • Salt and Flotation Zones

  • Luxury SPA with a hammam

  • Indoor and Outdoor Pools

  • Fitness Center

  • Tennis Courts

  • Yoga and Meditation Zones

  • Coworking Space

  • Cafes & Restaurants

  • Market & Pharmacy

  • Children's Playground

  • Educational Wellness Center for children

 

Lifestyle Services: Concierge, cleaning, and an exclusive yacht transfer to Batumi several times a day.

 

The complex is located in a quiet, green area of Kobuleti. You gain access to 10+ kilometers of clean beaches and relict nature, while being just a step away from main attractions:

 

  • Private beach.

  • 15 km to the center of Batumi and 35 minutes to the international airport.

  • Within a 5–10 minute radius: Botanical Garden, Tsikhisdziri resort, Petra Fortress, and the evergreen Mtirala National Park.

 

Real estate prices here are 10–30% lower than in Batumi, providing a comfortable entry point for investors. The project demonstrates high capitalization. Since the start of sales for Block A, the average price per square meter has grown by 28.9% (from $1,080 to $1,490) in just one year.

 

Pricing & Layouts:

  • Studio: Area from 35 sq. m. | Price from $43,750 (unfinished) — from $65,450 (turnkey)

  • 1 Bedroom: Area from 51.4 sq. m. | Price from $62,200 (unfinished) — from $94,050 (turnkey)

  • 2 Bedrooms: Area from 82.6 sq. m. | Price from $100,000 (unfinished) — from $151,200 (turnkey)

 

Project has 7,500 sq. m. of recreational zones, 4,000 sq. m. of landscaped terraces, and your personal oasis of tranquility. Choose a high quality of life and smart investments!

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    35
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 51.4
Price per m², USD 1,210
Apartment price, USD 62,200
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 82.6
Price per m², USD 1,211
Apartment price, USD 100,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 35.0
Price per m², USD 1,250
Apartment price, USD 43,750

Location on the map

Kobuleti, Georgia
Food & Drink
Transportation

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Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
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