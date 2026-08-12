Seaview Houses for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Sea view Houses for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Istanbul
96
Fatih
116
Beylikduzu
53
Yalova
44
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85 properties total found
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Karacabey, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$325,448
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Apartments with Pool in Büyükçekmece Marina Apartments for sale are located in Büyü…
$1,80M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$178,881
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments in a Complex with Unique Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly develop…
$165,272
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea-View Apartments Right by the Sandy Beach in Çınarcık Yalova is located in a highly advan…
$187,232
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties for Sale with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the …
$220,347
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$176,830
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$6,41M
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4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Pools in Beylikdüzü The villas are located in the Bey…
$1,90M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$292,405
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 4
Villas for Sale in a Prestigious Complex in Başiskele, Kocaeli Başiskele is a district locat…
$839,008
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$474,323
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$620,889
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Bosphorus and Sea View Apartments in a Project in İstanbul Turkey Located on Istanbul's Asia…
$2,80M
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5 bedroom house in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Villas Near the Sea in Büyükçekmece Istanbul The chic villas are situated in a villa…
$1,10M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$178,881
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Pools in Beylikdüzü The villas are located in the Bey…
$2,05M
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3 bedroom house in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/2
Semi-Detached Villas with Excellent Sea Views in a Complex With Pool in Çınarcık The villas …
$380,843
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
Sea and Nature View Apartments in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly developing city due to…
$110,267
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$755,915
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea-Front Apartments with Unmatched Views and Rich Amenities in Yalova Center Yalova, one of…
$600,116
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Yalova Yalova is a popular tourist destinati…
$293,274
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$663,590
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool and View in Central Çınarcık, Yalova Yalova is located i…
$134,615
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$220,533
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/4
2 and 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartments in Teşvikiye, Yalova Yalova is in an advantageous location…
$146,637
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Sea View Apartments within a Peaceful Complex in Kadıköy İstanbul Apartments are situated on…
$1,67M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties for Sale with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the …
$119,980
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Mansion 12 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Mansion 12 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
Historical Mansion in Fatih with Sea View Restorable for Big Investments The mansion for sal…
$2,05M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Pool in Bursa The apartment is located in Mudanya, one of…
$356,607
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Property types in Marmara Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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Luxury
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