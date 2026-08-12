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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Istanbul
96
Fatih
116
Beylikduzu
53
Yalova
44
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37 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$178,881
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments in a Complex with Unique Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly develop…
$165,272
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
Mountain Homes in Forest in Bursa Osmangazi The homes are located close to the Uludag hotel …
$633,630
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$176,830
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 4
Nature View Properties Near the Beach in Yalova Çınarcık Çınarcık is one of the popular res…
$175,674
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in a Complex in Gümüştepe Nilüfer Gümüştepe Neighborhood, located in Bursa's…
$754,761
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$178,881
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$663,590
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5 bedroom house in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Villas in Yalova’s Growing Samanlı Area Yalova is gaining more attention every day…
$286,347
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 194 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$204,368
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/4
2 and 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartments in Teşvikiye, Yalova Yalova is in an advantageous location…
$146,637
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 7/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$718,985
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Pool in Bursa The apartment is located in Mudanya, one of…
$356,607
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious Flats with Matchless Nature Views in Çınarcık Yalova The flats are located in the T…
$152,559
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3 bedroom house in Sapanca, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Lake View Houses in a Project with Pool in Sapanca, Sakarya The semi-detached houses in one …
$190,352
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$577,035
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Villa with Private Swimming Pool and Forest View in Sapanca, Sakarya Sapanca is regarded as …
$649,741
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 375 m²
Floor 1/3
Triplex Villa with Detached Pool and lift in Yalova Kadıköy The triplex villa is located in …
$680,901
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious Apartments with Nature Views within Walking Distance of the Beach in Çınarcık Yalov…
$245,817
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Duplex Villas in Prestigious Villa Complex in Mudanya, Bursa Located in Bademli, th…
$796,308
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$146,637
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Project with Pool with Healing Water in Yalova Termal The pearl of the Marmara…
$125,794
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 278 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$325,448
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Villa 5 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Triplex Villa with Sea View in Akköy Yalova for Sale Due to its proximity to major …
$408,737
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Nature View in Nilüfer Bursa Gümüştepe, where villa projects are located…
$577,035
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/6
Furnished Duplex Apartment with 2 Bedrooms in Yalova Termal The apartment is located in Yalo…
$110,174
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious Apartments with Nature Views within Walking Distance of the Beach in Çınarcık Yalov…
$215,811
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$637,046
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Mudanya, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish 5-Bedroom Villas for Sale in Bursa Mudanya Bademli neighborhood is one of the reside…
$1,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea-View Villa with Pool in Mudanya Halitpaşa Halitpaşa, an elite and newly developing area …
$1,21M
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Property types in Marmara Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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