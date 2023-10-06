Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Marmara Region
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Bueyuekcekmece
25
Fatih
17
Basaksehir
16
Mudanya
14
Besevler Mahallesi
11
Niluefer
11
Kadikoey
9
Ueskuedar
9
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
54 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€236,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€293,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€187,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€216,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€692,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€158,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€425,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 4/4
Distinguished apartments in one of the best areas of Yalova Luxury designed apartments for s…
€167,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€454,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€448,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 357 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€264,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€200,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 189 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€170,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€159,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€204,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 9/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€182,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Yanik, Turkey
3 room house with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Yanik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready to Move Modern Villas with Investment Opportunities in Sapanca New villas are located …
€172,000
9 room house with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Termal, Turkey
9 room house with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 15
Area 2 650 m²
Floor 1/5
Luxury Property with Turkish Bath in Yalova Termal. The luxe property is located in Yalova, …
€3,10M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Uelkue, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Uelkue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Villas with Private Garden and Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The villas are located in the …
€616,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/7
Stylish Apartments with Panoramic Sea View in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in…
€177,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€320,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Triplex Houses with Swimming Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The houses are located in the Gum…
€1,08M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Floor 6/6
Well-Located Sea View Luxury Flat for Sale in Gemlik Bursa. The flat for sale in Gemlik Burs…
€311,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/3
Duplex House with Sea and Nature Views in Bursa Mudanya. The detached house is located in th…
€289,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€214,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Guendogdu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 4
Panoramic Sea View Flats Close to the Beach in Bursa. The flats for sale in Bursa offer mezz…
€161,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
Key-Ready Duplex Properties in a Complex with Pool in Bursa. The properties for sale in Burs…
€152,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 17/17
Duplex Flat with Aquapark and Olympic Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The duplex flat is situated in …
€579,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 3/3
Mountain View Duplex Apartment with a Terrace in Bursa. The duplex apartment in Bursa, Niluf…
€109,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yildirim, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yildirim, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish Detached House with Spacious Design in Bursa Yildirim. The detached house is located…
€216,000

Property types in Marmara Region

villas
mansions
duplexes

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir