  Realting.com
  Turkey
  Residential
  Basiskele
  Houses

Houses for sale in Basiskele, Turkey

Fatih Mahallesi
8
Sahil Mahallesi
5
17 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€292,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€235,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€215,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€186,000
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Damlar Mahallesi, Turkey
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Damlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 964 m²
Number of floors 3
New-Build Villas in a Complex with Security in Kocaeli Basiskele The modern villas are locat…
€1,61M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€176,000
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Villa Villa with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
€1,53M
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
€384,900
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/5
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
€388,100
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/5
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€284,100
Duplex 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€235,700
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 229 m²
Floor 5/5
New duplex 4 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
€334,000
Duplex 2 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
New duplex in Garden 1 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nat…
€145,500
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Floor 5/5
New duplex 3 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
€175,800
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 5/5
New penthouse with terrace 2 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure …
€167,700
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden view, with Security service 24h in Basiskele, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden view, with Security service 24h
Basiskele, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€190,000

