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Townhouses for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

;
Istanbul
7
Basaksehir
4
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9 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious and Modern Houses in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Özlüce is a district with modern urban pl…
$1,05M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 394 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in istanbul. This exquisite property spans 394 m…
$999,362
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Modern Semi-Detached Houses with Social Amenities in Yenişehir, Pendik, İstanbul The semi-de…
$889,788
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dalyan, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dalyan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in izmir. This exquisite property spans 284 m2, …
$1,55M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1
Modern Semi-Detached Houses with Social Amenities in Yenişehir, Pendik, İstanbul The semi-de…
$692,442
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3 bedroom townthouse in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/6
3+1 townhouse Project in Başakşehir Investment & Citizenship: Suitable for obtaining T…
$950,000
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
$576,000
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: High Growth Location: Near Kanal Istanbu…
$498,000
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/6
4+1 townhouse Project in Başakşehir Investment & Citizenship: Suitable for obtaining T…
$1,10M
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Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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