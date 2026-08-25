Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sariyer
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sariyer, Turkey

;
villas
3
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
7 bedroom house in , Turkey
7 bedroom house
, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Area 503 m²
Turkish citizenship (second passport)✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability, p…
$2,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Sariyer, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
5-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pool and Elevator in Sarıyer Demirciköy Located …
$832 749
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in , Turkey
4 bedroom house
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 1
Turkish citizenship (second passport)My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability, pr…
$2,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sariyer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments within Walking Distance to Vadi İstanbul in Sarıyer The project is located in the…
$2,95M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sariyer, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale | Villa | Zekeriyaköy | ?Triplex ?400 Sqm ?2 Living room ?5 Bedroom ?5 Bathr…
$1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sariyer, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
FOURLEX 600 M2 NET KAPALI ALAN 500 M2 OTURUM ARSA PANORAMİK MANZARALI / HAVUZ /   KAPALI…
$4,73M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sariyer, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
ZEKERİYAKÖY ?Fourlex ?Müstakil ?Net kapalı alan 520m2 ?Arsa 600m2 ?1 Salon ?6 Oda ?5 …
$5,11M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go