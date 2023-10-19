Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Sariyer
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sariyer, Turkey

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room Duplex with sauna, gym, with children playground in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room Duplex with sauna, gym, with children playground
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 17
€1,20M
6 room house with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kumkoey, Turkey
6 room house with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kumkoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached Triplex House with an Elevator in Sariyer. The semi-detached house with a priv…
€1,47M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir