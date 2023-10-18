Houses for sale in Termal, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€108,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 4/4
Distinguished apartments in one of the best areas of Yalova Luxury designed apartments for s…
€166,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€282,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Villas with Private Pools and Gardens 3 Mins from the Ferry Pier in Yalova The vill…
€413,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€446,000
9 room house with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Termal, Turkey
9 room house with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 15
Area 2 650 m²
Floor 1/5
Luxury Property with Turkish Bath in Yalova Termal. The luxe property is located in Yalova, …
€3,09M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/7
Stylish Apartments with Panoramic Sea View in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in…
€176,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/6
Furnished Duplex Apartment with Nature View in Yalova Turkey. The fully-furnished apartment …
€138,000
