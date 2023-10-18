Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Cekmekoey, Turkey

5 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with BBQ area, with concierge
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,67M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Duplex Spacious Property Close to the Metro in Istanbul. The duplex property is situated in …
€260,000
9 room house in Cekmekoey, Turkey
9 room house
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 538 m²
Elite residence of villas in Chekmekoy We present to your attention the elite residence of …
€1,67M
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 279 m²
Floor 1/1
Magnificent duplex 4 + 1 in Istanbul in an environmentally friendly complexDistrict: Istanbu…
€1,56M
Duplex 6 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 328 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,61M
