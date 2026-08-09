Houses for sale in Cekmekoey, Turkey

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Houses for sale in Çekmeköy, Turkey

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3 properties total found
3 room house in , Turkey
3 room house
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/4
$14,82M
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7 bedroom house in Çekmeköy, Turkey
7 bedroom house
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 538 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached Villas with Large Gardens and Nature Views in Çekmeköy The villas are located …
$2,10M
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3 room house in Figen Sokak, Turkey
3 room house
Figen Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/4
$12,61M
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