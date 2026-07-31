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Houses for sale in Altınova, Turkey

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4 properties total found
House 15 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
House 15 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
Unfinished Building with Bridge View in Altınova, Yalova Yalova is one of the most attractiv…
$488,117
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$180,860
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$180,860
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Gated Complex Near the Bridge in Kaytazdere Yalova, in the …
$138,606
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