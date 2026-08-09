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Houses for sale in Avcilar, Turkey

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3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Avcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Located in the scenic Avcılar district of istanbul, these villas offer a tranquil living env…
$652,623
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Villa 5 bedrooms in G 146 Sokagi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
G 146 Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Elysian Villas
$411,813
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4 bedroom house in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for Sale in Avcılar, İstanbul, 800 m from Küçükçekmece Lake The villas in İstanbul ar…
$440,341
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