Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
6
Bursa
46
Yalova
41
Buyukcekmece
31
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
Your dream home awaits in Istanbul's prestigious Alkent. Experience luxury at its finest …
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 57 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: * High-value luxury in Bahcesehir's growing market…
$820,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sun and sands
Languages
English, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+…
$900,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
ID ST BI-382Basic information:Bahçeşehir districtTerm of completion of construction: April 2…
$690,000
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
⭐️   We continue to serve our respected customers thanks to our 20-year experience. ⭐️   W…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/6
3+1 townhouse Project in Başakşehir Investment & Citizenship: Suitable for obtaining T…
$950,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+…
$810,000
Leave a request

Property types in Marmara Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go