Houses with garage for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
6
Bursa
46
Yalova
41
Buyukcekmece
31
31 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kocaali, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kocaali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
$143,666
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Büyükçekmece satılık dubleks
$662,188
Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Beylikdüzü Gürpınar Sitesi İçi Havuzlu Villa
$694,755
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
Your dream home awaits in Istanbul's prestigious Alkent. Experience luxury at its finest …
$1,29M
2 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 18
BEYLİKDÜZÜ ADNAN KAHVECİ  ULAŞIM KOLAY ÖNÜNDEN MİNİBÜS  VE İETT OTOBÜSLERİ GEÇMEKTEDİR.
$197,538
3 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 6
135 M2    AÇIK HAVUZ   ÇOCUK OYUN PARKI   ASANSÖR    KAPALI OTOPARK    KAMELY…
$238,822
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 5
$816,187
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
$1,57M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+…
$1,08M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
$576,000
3 bedroom house in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
$239,578
4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Sosyal donatılarla zengin imkânlara sahip bir kompleks size hayatın akışında kendinize değer…
$768,287
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
$100,957
Villa 3 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi Riva …
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
BEYLİKDÜZÜ ADNAN KAHVECİ  3+1  KAT SEÇENEKLERİMİZ MEVCUTTUR. KAPALI OTOPARK  KAP…
$255,105
3 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 8
Eşyalı Satılık
$396,227
Villa 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
230 M2 BODRUMLU, BAHÇELİ, ŞÖMİNELİ, SAUNALİ, JAKUZİLİ YATIRIM DEĞERİ OLAN KAT MÜLKİYETLİ VİL…
$274,645
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 4
$1,14M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
$1,88M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
$1,05M
2 bedroom house in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
BEYLİKDÜZÜ BEYKENT CADDE ÜZERİ *MERKEZİ ISITMA *SICAK SOĞUK KLİMA *TERASTA YAZLIK K…
$196,416
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 4
VILLA FOR SALE IN BAHÇEŞEHİR WE OFFER INSTALLMENT POSSIBILITY WITH 50% DOWN PAYMENT FOR 6…
$497,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 57 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: * High-value luxury in Bahcesehir's growing market…
$820,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Total Land Area: 57.000 m2 177 Villas and private garden for each villas Type of Villa: 3+…
$900,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 5
Апартаменты в небольшом комплексе с прекрасным видом   В квартире есть 1 гостиная, 3 с…
$500,000
4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
BEYLİKDÜZÜ ADNAN KAHVECİ  2.000.000 TL PEŞİN GERİ KALAN 18 AY VADE İLE TAKSİTLİ SATILIK D…
$242,122
Villa 7 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
⭐️   We continue to serve our respected customers thanks to our 20-year experience. ⭐️   W…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/6
3+1 townhouse Project in Başakşehir Investment & Citizenship: Suitable for obtaining T…
$950,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
$198,159
