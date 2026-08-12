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Duplexes for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

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Istanbul
75
Beylikduzu
9
Yalova
38
Buyukcekmece
6
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138 properties total found
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Karacabey, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$325,448
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Near the Coast and Shopping Center in a Central Location in İstanbul Maltepe Loca…
$346,221
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Apartments with Pool in Büyükçekmece Marina Apartments for sale are located in Büyü…
$1,80M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$178,881
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/5
City View Spacious Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Nilüfer is a modern living area prefer…
$461,628
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Duplex 3 rooms in Ilvan Sokak, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Ilvan Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
$6,05M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments in a Complex with Unique Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly develop…
$165,272
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea-View Apartments Right by the Sandy Beach in Çınarcık Yalova is located in a highly advan…
$187,232
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/7
Flats in a Complex with Indoor Pool and Prime Location in Bursa Osmangazi These flats are lo…
$189,267
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
City-View Real Estate Near the Coast in Üsküdar İstanbul The real estate is located on the A…
$733,988
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties for Sale with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the …
$220,347
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$176,830
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$6,41M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments within Walking Distance of Transportation Options in Maltepe Istanbul Maltepe is …
$402,770
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$292,405
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sapanca Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sapanca Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
$245,000
VAT
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 4
Nature View Properties Near the Beach in Yalova Çınarcık Çınarcık is one of the popular res…
$175,674
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments within Walking Distance of Transportation Options in Maltepe Istanbul Maltepe is …
$443,376
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$474,323
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$620,889
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Bosphorus and Sea View Apartments in a Project in İstanbul Turkey Located on Istanbul's Asia…
$2,80M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$178,881
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Near the Coast and Shopping Center in a Central Location in İstanbul Maltepe Loca…
$372,943
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
Sea and Nature View Apartments in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly developing city due to…
$110,267
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$755,915
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Complex Within Walking Distance of Tram in İstanbul Zeytinburnu The apartments…
$727,064
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea-Front Apartments with Unmatched Views and Rich Amenities in Yalova Center Yalova, one of…
$600,116
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with Extensive Social Amenities in Bakırköy, Istanbul Bakırköy stands out as one …
$4,50M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Yalova Yalova is a popular tourist destinati…
$293,274
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$663,590
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Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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