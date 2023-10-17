Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Kocaeli
25
Mudanya
14
Ueskuedar
8
Besevler Mahallesi
6
Eyuepsultan
6
Kuecuekcekmece
6
Niluefer
6
Sisli
6
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 5/5
Investment Apartments in a Prime Location in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The apartments for sale in…
€323,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€108,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€664,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€138,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€147,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€185,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€235,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€292,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€186,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€215,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€179,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€205,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/6
Well-Located Apartments with Easy Payment Plan in Bursa Mudanya. The apartments are located …
€256,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Chic Real Estate by the Forest in Istanbul Eyupsultan. This real estate is situated in the h…
€1,24M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Apartments for Sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. The contemporary city view apartmen…
€424,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 10
New Build Apartments Close to Amenities in Istanbul Eyupsultan. The apartments are located i…
€313,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€145,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€171,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 22
New investment residence in Kartala We are glad to present you a new investment residence wi…
€228,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment complex in Beilikduzu We are glad to present a new investment complex with its o…
€254,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 6
New complex in Beylikduzu We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastru…
€400,000
1 room Duplex with BBQ area, with concierge in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with BBQ area, with concierge
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 8
New complex in Bagjilar We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastruct…
€255,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 4
Elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infr…
€231,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 4
New complex in Beylikduzu We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure.…
€168,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sauna, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sauna, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention an investment complex with it…
€230,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own compl…
€1,02M
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 19
New elite residence in Bagjilar We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its ow…
€250,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€998,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 13
New elite complex in Kadykyo We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own i…
€712,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms gym, with children playground, with parking covered
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 15
Elite complex in Kadykyo We are glad to present an elite complex with its own infrastructure…
€970,000

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

