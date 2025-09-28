Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çiftlikköy
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Çiftlikköy, Turkey

duplexes
4
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
5-Bedroom House with Spacious Garden in Çiftlikköy Siteler Neighborhood, Yalova Yalova is id…
$2,66M
Leave a request
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$301,976
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Çiftlikköy Yalova is ideally located fo…
$145,136
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$222,386
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$270,374
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go